Back the Blue Rally at Ithaca Commons Met With Hundreds of Counterprotesters

This story will be updated.

Black-clad counter-protesters filled the Ithaca Commons Saturday morning, toting signs and chanting slogans of “Black Lives Matter” in response to a Back the Blue rally scheduled later that afternoon.

By 2 p.m., a black American flag with a blue stripe — the “Blue Lives Matter” symbol — had been unfurled in front of around 50 demonstrators on the west side of the Commons; the rally had begun.

Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer

On the other side of the Commons, the number of counterprotesters in the competing demonstration swelled to 250 since beginning to filter in at 11 a.m., occupying the entirety of Bernie Milton pavilion, the intended location for the Back the Blue rally.

“Where we are right now is almost a state of soft civil war,” said Rocco Lucente, a Back the Blue organizer, to the crowd holding American flags and “blue lives matter” signs at the west end of the Commons.

Groups of police officers — Ithaca Police and Tompkins County Sheriffs — were scattered around the protesters and counterprotesters.

“Support for any position must occur peacefully and if any participant from either side has any intent other than peacefully demonstrating, then I implore you to stay home,” Ithaca Police Department Chief Dennis Nayor wrote in a media release, calling the violence at last week’s rally and counter-protest “unacceptable.”

Nayor and other public officials urged protesters to not demonstrate on Saturday, citing rising tensions and increased arrests over the past week.

Michael Suguitan / Sun Staff Photographer

At approximately 2:45 p.m., the rally moved to confront the counterprotesters, yelling “Back the blue” as the blue flags and Black Lives Matter signs met in the pavilion. As of 3 p.m., the protests remained peaceful as the two groups exchanged chants and jeers.

Milo Gringlas ’22 and Alec Giufurta ’21 contributed reporting.