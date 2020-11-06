Food Trends Taking over TikTok

TikTok is taking over the food world. TikTok everywhere have come up with many creative ways to spice up the mundane quarantine life, and among them, viral food videos top the list. The best thing about many of TikTok’s emerging food trends is that most of them only require a handful of ingredients you’re likely to have at home. Below are a few popular trends that you should definitely check out.

1. Dalgona Coffee

This famous drink originating from South Korea should not come as a surprise to anyone. The frothy caffeinated concoction — also referred to as whipped coffee — has dominated social media since earlier this year. If you’re spending any amount of time on Instagram or TikTok these days, you’ve likely been inspired to whip up your own mug of Dalgona Coffee. This simple-to-make and creative recipe has no doubt made thousands of people’s quarantine a little bit better.

It’s hard to believe that a recipe for something that looks this good consists of only three ingredients: Instant coffee, water and sugar. When you mix two tablespoons of each ingredient together and start whipping, eventually the dark powdery solution will turn into a light brown mixture that has the texture of whipped cream. To complete the drink, add the whipped mixture on top of a glass of warm water or milk for an Americano or latte-style treat, respectively.

Don’t have the patience to whip it by hand (which is said to take 1000 beats), I copied the recipe with an electric mixer. In under five minutes, a luxurious drink was produced, and with one sip I could tell it was worth the hype. The bitter coffee cream combined nicely with the milk underneath and had just the right amount of sweetness that balances the flavour. The texture is so creamy and soft that it took me no time at all to finish the entire glass. If you haven’t made your own Dalgona coffee, I would highly recommend it.

2. Mini Food

Leaderboard 2



<a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

In September, TikTok had another small food trend — at first look, they appear no different from your mom’s homemade treats, ranging from dinner dishes to chocolate cookies. However, at closer look, you will realize that they are thousands of times smaller than regular portions; it’s like Barbie doll food but better because you can actually eat them. Now, to follow this trend requires a bit more skill in the kitchen. Chopping up tiny, edible ingredients is not easy, physically or patience-wise. A mushroom might be the size of your fingertip, while a fillet mignon is just as big as your palm. Even to experienced cooks, prepping mini food demands extra care. To the audience, on the other hand, there is nothing more mesmerizing than watching a meal magically appear, quite literally, out of thin air.

The truly fascinating thing about mini food on TikTok is how some people take it to extremes and create extravagant meals. For example, in this famous Beef Wellington Tiktok, a bite-sized version is made just like it would be in an English pub. Other miniature chefs use stoves powered by a tea light and mini kitchen tools to aid the process. These kinds of videos became a sensation on TikTok in America only lately, but the trend dates back to Japan and the cultural fascination with kawaii or “cuteness.” Interestingly, psychology links watching these types of videos to a sense of accomplishment and mystical relaxation afterwards.

3. Egg Sandwiches

Newsletter Signup

This one is more of a hack. While it usually takes five minutes to toast bread, another five to cook a cheesy egg omelette and another two to put it all together — TikTok chefs have found an efficient way to make this cheesy egg sandwich in just under three minutes. Having tried this recipe, I can tell you that it actually works. The steps are very straightforward: First, whisk two eggs in a bowl. Then, pour the egg mixture into a greased skillet over medium heat. Dip two slices of bread in the egg mixture, wetting each side, then flip them over and place them on top of the eggs. Once the eggs are cooked, flip everything over at the same time (so the eggs are now on top). Fold the overlapping edges of egg nicely onto the bread, add cheese or ham as desired then flip one slice of bread onto the other to finish off your sandwich. Voilà, there you have it! A simple egg sandwich perfect for any morning that is just so easy to make.

Yvie Cai is a freshman in the College of Human Ecology. She can be reached at yc884@cornell.edu.