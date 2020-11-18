Cornell Police Arrests Male Student for Harassment, Unlawful Imprisonment, Sex Abuse

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Cornell Police arrested a male student Tuesday morning for two counts of harassment, unlawful imprisonment and third degree sex abuse. CUPD began investigating the student after multiple victims reported harassment and unwanted touching on multiple locations on campus.

Upon his arrest, the Cornell student was released and issued an appearance ticket; he is slated to appear in Ithaca City Court on Friday at 9 a.m. Citing an ongoing investigation, CUPD declined to name the student in a Tuesday evening press release. The Ithaca Police Department assisted CUPD in conducting the arrest.

Two female students described experiences of stalking and harassment by this male student in a West Campus residential hall and in discussion sections. The two students requested to stay anonymous, citing the ongoing CUPD investigation and upcoming hearing on Friday. One, a junior, said she called the police on Monday, when a CUPD officer told her that they planned to arrest the student Tuesday morning.

The other female student, a sophomore, filed a complaint with the Title IX office last week. The Title IX office did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Tamara Kamis ’21 contributed reporting.