Authorities Searching for Missing Cornell First-Year

Shawn West ’24, a first-year student at Cornell University, was reported missing by a parent on Wednesday afternoon. West was last seen at his residence hall the morning of Tuesday, April 6.

West is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to a campus-wide announcement sent Thursday afternoon by Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi. Since he was reported missing by a parent in New York City Wednesday afternoon, the Cornell University Police Department has been searching for West with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Ithaca Fire Department and Cornell Botanic Gardens staff, according to CUPD Chief David Honan.



“We publicized this because we are now seeking additional support from the Cornell community to help find Shawn,” Honan wrote in an email to The Sun. West is a first-year student in the College of Arts and Sciences.

The University did not share descriptions of clothing West was last seen wearing, but provided two images of him. The photograph in which West is wearing a mask shows his current hairstyle.

Shawn West ’24, pictured recently, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon. (Courtesy of Cornell University)

Acting Ithaca Police Department Chief John Joly confirmed Thursday night that the department is in contact with Cornell Police, but that they are not actively involved.

Cornell University Police Department is currently asking anyone with further information to call 607-255-1111 or email CUP-inv@cornell.edu.

Madeline Rosenberg ’23 contributed reporting.

This article has been updated.