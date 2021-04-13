Day Hall Broken Into on Sunday, Property Damaged and Small Fire Started

Day Hall, the primary administrative building on Central Campus, was broken into on Sunday morning at 3:28 a.m. The trespasser damaged property inside the building and started a small fire.

The Cornell University Police Department officers responded to a fire alarm activation, finding that “entry was made into the building,” according to the CUPD Crime Alert. CUPD has not released a suspect description as of the time of publication. It is considering this an active criminal investigation, and is therefore not providing any further details at this time.

Normally, Day Hall serves as the offices for many of Cornell’s administrators, including the Office of the President, President Martha Pollack’s office. The building also houses many other offices for the University like the Office of Financial Aid and Student Employment, which helps Cornell students answer financial aid questions, and the Office of the Assemblies, which supports the student elected representatives.

The Ithaca Police Department is aware of the burglary at Day Hall, but the CUPD has not requested assistance from them, according to Lieutenant Ted Schwartz, who oversees the investigations division for the IPD.