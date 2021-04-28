Cornell to Allow International Travel Starting June 1

Starting June 1, faculty, staff and students can petition to travel internationally for Cornell-related research and business, according to a Tuesday email from Vice Provost Wendy Wolford.

The International Travel Health and Safety office and the International Travel Advisory and Response Team will assess the health and safety risks of travel plans. But beyond virus concerns, Cornell’s financial challenges may limit University-related travel, the email read.

“Cornell is also dealing with the budgetary implications of COVID-19, and all international travel must be approved by relevant supervisors or unit officials,” Wolford wrote.

Undergraduates will not be allowed to travel anywhere with a state department travel advisory or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 notice of 3 or 4. Travel permission depends on someone’s vaccination status, travel plan and local conditions, as well as COVID-19 indicators from the U.S. Department of State and the CDC. Cornell can revoke travel plan approvals as conditions change.

Until May 31, Cornell will continue its current travel policy, which bans essential and non-essential international travel for Cornell-related business and research but allows faculty, staff and graduate and professional students to petition for exceptions.

The University also will not run any international Cornell programs this summer, although these programs can petition to restart in the fall.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“We hope to see travel becoming easier for everyone as the pandemic recedes, and we will update policies accordingly,” Wolford wrote.