Cornell to Hold Second On-Campus Vaccination Clinic

On Thursday, May 6, from 1-5 p.m., Cornell will hold it’s second on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Bartels Hall. The clinic is open to all Cornell students, faculty and staff who have yet to receive their first dose of a vaccine.

Thursday’s clinic follows the April 23 clinic over wellness days, where nearly 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered at Bartels Hall.

The clinic will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been reintroduced into circulation by the Food and Drug Administration following rare reports of blood clots in some patients. The first on-campus vaccine clinic to administer the J&J on April 15 was initially cancelled due to a nationwide pause on the use of the vaccine. The vaccine has since been approved for use by the FDA and Tompkins County Health Department.

In an email to the Cornell community on May 1, Sharon McMullen, assistant vice president for health and wellbeing, student and campus life, assured students of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. In addition, she mentioned unofficial university measures taken as students deal with post-vaccine side effects.

“Professors are expected to grant flexibility for students to receive and/or manage possible side effects from a vaccine,” the email read.

Cornell employees are also guaranteed their regular pay, up to four hours, if their vaccine appointment is during working hours.

Cornell community members can register for an appointment here.