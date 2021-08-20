Cornell Concert Commission Announces In-Person Concert with Cautious Clay

Cornell Concert Commission and the Orientation Steering Committee have announced their first in-person concert of the year, which will feature singer and producer Joshua Karpeh, aka Cautious Clay. After a year of virtual concerts, this in-person event will kick off the semester in Schoellkopf Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m., following Convocation.

Registration for the concert, which is free for all members of the Cornell community, can be accessed through the events page on Campus Groups.

Cautious Clay’s music blends genres, from hip-hop to indie and R&B. With his extensive experience with singing, producing and playing various instruments — such as the saxophone, flute and guitar. Clay brings a unique sound complete with chill, multidimensional sounds and thoughtful lyrics. His music has “dark and engaging production built upon a unique combination of organic instruments, digital programming and soulful vocals,” the CCC wrote in a press release.

Students will recognize Cautious Clay from the 2017 single “Cold War,” which was sampled on Taylor Swift’s song “London Boy” on her album Lover, as well as his 2019 single “Swim Home,” which was featured on the soundtrack of 13 Reasons Why: Season 3. Clay has also co-written and co-produced songs with artists such as John Legend, Taylor Swift and John Mayer.

Cautious Clay recently released his third studio album, Deadpan Love, on June 25, featuring songs such as “Wildfire” and “Shook.”

Register for this free show here.

Emma Leynse is a rising junior in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected] She currently serves as an Assistant Arts Editor on The Sun’s 139th Editorial board.