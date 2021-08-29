GUEST ROOM | Letter to Provost Kotlikoff and Vice Provost Nishii

This letter has been published as it was written and signed. As a result it has not been edited by The Sun to conform with Sun Style. It was sent to Provost Michael Kotlikoff and Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, Lisa Nishii, in response to their message to Cornell faculty on Aug.11. This message stated that “the university will not approve requests, including those premised on the need for a disability accommodation, to substitute remote teaching for normal in-person instruction”. While the provost somewhat revised this policy in a message sent out on Aug.13 where he stated that “We remain steadfastly committed to offering a wide range of individualized accommodations as we resume in-person operations this fall”, there still seem to be no clear procedures or policies for faculty and instructional staff with disabilities, and access to protective gear and supplemental testing remains problematic. This letter not only expresses the concerns of the undersigned but also the concern that they might transmit the virus to individuals who are unvaccinated, immunocompromised and vulnerable to the virus including the elderly and those with underlying health issues or disabilities that may make them more susceptible to COVID-19 and the delta variant.

Dear Provost Kotlikoff and Vice Provost Nishii,

We the undersigned faculty call upon you to consider the risk you are imposing on faculty, students, and staff because of the conditions under which we are working during the fall 2021 semester. While we applaud the vaccine and mask mandates that will help to reduce the risks of teaching in-person, we are concerned that other methods of risk reduction have been abandoned. Many of the ventilation units placed in classrooms last year have been removed (or, as we have been told, the classrooms have been restored to their “pre-covid state”), so pathogens will no longer be filtered from the air. Classes will be held in person at full capacity, with no social distancing. This forces us to rely on the hope that people vaccinated against the original variants of COVID-19 are protected from the Delta and other variants, and that masks will prevent transmission of the disease.

There are, however, breakthrough infections of the Delta variant in some fully vaccinated people, and fully vaccinated people can still transmit the virus to others (including unvaccinated children and people with serious medical conditions who cannot receive the vaccine; in these populations, the virus has sometimes proved to be deadly). We are concerned that Cornell is not doing more to minimize risk and prevent transmission of this virus. We are also very concerned that this acceptance of risk will have the worst impact on the most vulnerable members of the Cornell community, as the efficacy of the vaccine wanes for those in the highest risk groups who received their shots more than six months ago.

We are concerned that because of confidentiality, and also because of fear of being stigmatized – a concern validated by your Aug. 11th message to the faculty – you may not be aware of the number of faculty and students being put at risk by this minimally protected return to in-person teaching. In that recent message, you stated “that the university will not approve requests, including those premised on the need for a disability accommodation, to substitute remote teaching for normal in-person instruction.” This message suggested that a fully or partially unpaid medical leave was the appropriate response to the risk that faculty with disabilities might face, thus putting the burden of that risk entirely on these faculty members.

In a recent town hall, a faculty member asking if they could hold office hours on Zoom was told that they should not do this, and should find a “conference room” to hold office hours in. Given how tight space is right now, this solution is in fact not feasible. Many graduate TAs and faculty share office space or work in offices where social distancing is not possible.

In the past week, some of us have observed people walking around in campus buildings without masks on. It appears that there is no mechanism for enforcement of this mask mandate. We also will not necessarily know if an individual we encounter in or outside of class has been vaccinated or tested. All we can do is wear masks.

Under these circumstances, we are concerned that some of us might be bringing the virus home to vulnerable family members who are immunocompromised or elderly, or to young children not eligible for vaccination. The Delta variant has been affecting these groups much more than previous variants have done. This concern is not unreasonable; rather, it signals our capacity to care about the welfare of others.

If Cornell truly “cares deeply about our faculty and staff,” as you said in your message of Friday, Aug. 13th, then you should show your support by restoring all of the safety measures that were in place last year. Return the ventilation units that were in classrooms and put ventilation units in classrooms that did not have them before. Give faculty and all instructional staff, including graduate students, the PPE they need. Allow for modes of teaching that make social distancing in the classroom possible. And above all, grant accommodations requested by faculty and staff who are at risk, or who have family members at risk, in accordance with the culture of care that you invoked in your Aug. 13th message. This pandemic is not over.

Best,

Kathleen Long, Professor of Romance Studies

Ella Maria Diaz, Associate Professor of Literatures in English

Masha Raskolnikov, Associate Professor of Literatures in English

Eunjung Kim, Fellow, Society for the Humanities

Julia Chang, Assistant Professor, Romance Studies

Shannon Gleeson. Professor and Chair, Department of Labor Relations, Law, & History (ILR School)

Karen Jaime, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Performing and Media Arts

Allison Weiner Heinemann, Lecturer, Dept. of Labor Relations, Law, & History (ILR)

Elisha Cohn, Associate Professor of Literatures in English

Samantha Sheppard, Associate Professor, Department of Performing and Media Arts

Derrick R. Spires, Associate Professor, Department of Literatures in English

Shirley Samuels, Professor, Department of Literatures in English

Catherine M. Appert, Associate Professor, Music

Eli Friedman, Associate Professor and Chair, International and Comparative Labor

Mukoma Wa Ngugi, Associate Professor, Department of Literatures in English

Hsiao-Ying Chang, Research Associate, Lecturer, Yang-Tan Institute on Employment and Disability (ILR School)

Ileen A. DeVault, Professor, Department of Labor Relations, Law, & History

Michael Evan Gold, Associate Professor, ILR

Kate Bronfenbrenner, Senior Lecturer, Dept. of Labor Relations, Law, & History (ILR)

Felipe Valencia, Visiting Associate Professor of Spanish (Fall 2021), Department of Romance Studies

Risa Lieberwitz, Professor, ILR School

Kate Manne, Associate Professor, Philosophy

Richard Bensel, Professor, Department of Government

Marilyn Migiel, Professor of Romance Studies

Jim Gross, Professor, ILR School

Debra Castillo, Professor of Romance Studies and Comparative Literature, Stephen Weiss Presidential Fellow

María Fernández, Associate Professor, History of Art

Sandra Babcock, Clinical Professor, Law School

Darlene Evans, Senior Lecturer, Knight Institute

Rachel Weil, Professor of History

Joanie Mackowski, Associate Professor of Literatures in English

Eric Cheyfitz, Professor, American Indian and Indigenous Studies Program

Ernesto Bassi, Associate Professor, Department of History

Sofia Villenas, Assoc. Prof. Anthropology and Latina/o Studies

Denise Green, Associate Professor, Department of Fiber Science & Apparel Design

Renate Ferro, Visiting Associate Professor, Department of Art

Lenora Warren, Assistant Professor, Department of Literatures in English

Shimon Edelman, Professor, Department of Psychology

Chloe Ahmann, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology

Judith Byfield, Professor, Department of History

Linda Shi, Assistant Professor, Department of City and Regional Planning

Juno Salazar Parreñas, Assistant Professor of Science and Technology Studies and Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies

Cathy Caruth, Class of 1916 Professor of English, Comparative Literature and English

Peter Gilgen, Associate Professor, Department of German Studies

Samantha Zacher, Professor, Department of Literatures in English

Andrew Moisey, Assistant Professor, History of Art and Visual Studies

Sarah Besky, Associate Professor, ILR School

Athena Kirk, Assistant Professor, Classics

Carole Boyce Davies, Professor, Department of Literatures in English and Africana

Louis Hyman, Neufeld Professor, Department of Labor Relations, Law, & History

TJ Hinrichs, Associate Professor, Department of History

Derek Chang, Associate Professor, History & Asian American Studies

Jim DelRosso, Librarian, Associate Director, Catherwood Library

Benjamin S. Yost, Adjunct Professor, Sage School of Philosophy

Matthew Saleh, Research Associate, Instructor, Yang-Tan Institute on Employment and Disability (ILR School)

Irina R. Troconis, Assistant Professor of Latin American Studies, Romance Studies

Bruce Levitt, Professor, Performing and Media Arts

Ananda Cohen-Aponte, Associate Professor of History of Art and Visual Studies

Alex Nading, Associate Professor, Anthropology

Nicholas Silins, Professor, Philosophy

Jessica Ratcliff, Assistant Professor, Science and Technology Studies

Julilly Kohler-Hausmann, Associate Professor, History Department

Carlotta Pavese, Associate Professor, Philosophy.

Natalie Melas, Associate Professor, Comparative Literature

Esra Akcan, Professor, Architecture

Aziz Rana, Richard and Lois Cole Professor of Law, Law School

Andrei Marmor, Jacob Gould Schurman Professor of Philosophy & Law

Mary Jo Dudley; Director, Cornell Farmworker Program, Global Development

Julia Markovits, Associate Professor of Philosophy

Suman Seth, Marie Underhill Noll Professor of the History of Science, Science and Technology Studies

Noah Tamarkin, Assistant Professor, Anthropology and STS

Sara B. Pritchard, Associate Professor, Science and Technology Studies

Harold T. Hodes, Associate Professor, Philosophy

Deborah Starr, Professor, Near Eastern Studies and Jewish Studies

Scott MacDonald, Professor, Philosophy

Karolina Hubner, Associate Professor, Philosophy

Edmundo Paz-Soldan, Professor, Romance Studies

Cynthia Grant Bowman, Dorothea S. Clarke Professor of Law, Law School

Mildred Warner, Professor, City and Regional Planning/Global Development

Jonathan Boyarin, Diann G. and Thomas A. Mann Professor of Modern Jewish Studies, Anthropology and Near Eastern Studies

Leslie A. Adelson, Jacob Gould Schurman Professor of German Studies

Elissa Sampson, Lecturer, Near Eastern Studies and Jewish Studies

Molly Diesing, Professor, Linguistics

Eric Rebillard. Avalon Foundation Professor of the Humanities, Classics and History

Stephen Vider, Assistant Professor, History Department

Anindita Banerjee, Associate Professor, Comparative Literature

Chris Monroe, Senior Lecturer, Near Eastern Studies

Casey Schmitt, Assistant Professor, History Department

Laura S. Underkuffler, Professor, Law School

Shelley Wong, Associate Professor of Literatures in English & Asian American Studies

Odette Lienau, Professor of Law

Imane Terhmina, Assistant Professor of Francophone Studies, Romance Studies Department

Celia Bigoness, Clinical Professor, Law School

Jennifer S. Minner, Associate Professor, City and Regional Planning

Jason Mokhtarian, Neuman Associate Professor in Hebrew and Jewish Literature, Near Eastern Studies

John Forester, Professor, City and Regional Planning

Anette Schwarz, Associate Professor, German Studies

Sara C. Bronin, Professor, City and Regional Planning & Associated Faculty Law School

Riché Richardson, Professor, Africana Studies and Research Center

Amiel Bize, Assistant Professor, Anthropology

Annetta Alexandridis, Associate Professor, History of Art/Classics

Annette Richards, Music

Nicholas Klein, Assistant Professor, City and Regional Planning

Verónica Martínez-Matsuda, Associate Professor, ILR School

Maxim Perelstein, Professor, Physics

Valentina Fulginiti, Senior Lecturer of Italian, Romance Studies

Comments can be sent to [email protected] Guest Room runs periodically throughout the semester.