Prelims Tuesday Postponed After Police Pursuit of Gunman in Cayuga Heights

Due to a North Campus shelter-in-place notice that has been in place for over two hours, Cornell has canceled all activities on North Campus and postponed all prelims scheduled for Tuesday night, according to a CornellALERT.

At 2:10 Tuesday afternoon, Cornell police sent an alert to shelter in place for everyone on North Campus, due to local police pursuit of a man with a gun in Cayuga Heights, north of campus.

Coming right before many classes let out at 2:15 p.m., the alert left students in the dark about the rest of the day — with some classes continuing as usual and others canceled for the day, up to the discretion of individual instructors.

The alert continues that events in other areas of campus can continue as scheduled.