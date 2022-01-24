Women’s Ice Hockey Defeats Brown, Later Falling to Yale

Women’s hockey (7-8-1, 5-5-1 ECAC) took to the ice in Providence, RI on Friday and defeated Brown (2-16-2, 2-10-1 ECAC), 2-1. The next day, the Red traveled to New Haven, Connecticut, to play Yale (14-4-1, 8-4-1), eventually losing to the Bulldogs, 4-1.

After an overtime tie, 3-3, against Brown back on Nov. 6, the Red was looking for redemption. Neither team was able to secure a goal in the first period, with the Red’s penalty kill staving off the majority of the Bears’ shots during the period. Cornell dominated possession in the second period and its control was rewarded as junior forward Elana Zingas sank the puck past the Bears’ goaltender, scoring her first goal of the season.

Brown tied the game on a powerplay with less than ten minutes left in the third period to even things up at 1-1. Clawing for a win, junior forward Gillis Frechette shot a rebounded puck off the post and into the net, putting Cornell in front, 2-1. The Red went on to secure the victory.

Following wins against Dartmouth, Penn State and Brown, Cornell entered Ingalls Rink on a three-game win streak. The teams’ last meeting at Lynah Rink on Nov. 5 ended in a 7-0 shutout win for the Bulldogs.

Sophomore forward Lily Delianedis secured a lead in the first period, putting the Red up, 1-0. However, the Bulldogs controlled the second period and scored two goals in response. Yale later doubled its score in the final period off a penalty shot and subsequent empty net goal, defeating Cornell, 4-1.

The Red will face off again against Clarkson University (18-3-3, 9-2-1) at Lynah Rink on Tuesday, Jan. 25.