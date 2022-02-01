Swim and Dive Teams Continue Undefeated Streak Against Binghamton

Both swim and dive teams ended their dual season with a win against Binghamton this past weekend. The women’s team had an overall score of 145-93 and the men’s team of 153-90.

The men’s and women’s teams have an undefeated record against Binghamton, 16-0, and this meet continued their reign.

“[This race was] a good opportunity to get up and race one last time before the Ivy Championships, allowing us to go into championship season feeling confident and having the best lineup possible,” said freshmen freestylist Allie Danko.

This was a big win for the men’s team (2-7, 0-7 Ivy), as it gave Binghamton (6-3) their first home loss of the season.

Notably, the Red claimed the top-three spots in the 400 IM men’s event. Senior Ricardo Martinez secured first with a time of 4:06:53, then junior Jack Valiquette came in second, and in third place freshman Dominic Edwards. While also getting the top-two spots in two additional events: 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle.

The Red’s women’s team (3-6, 1-6 Ivy) won 11 out of the 13 events, with Cornell obtaining first and second place in seven of those wins. One of the sources of success is the 100 butterfly, where freshman Victoria Zhang, senior Allison Chang and junior Melissa Parker came in the top three, respectively.

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Diving had a triumphant meet for both teams, as well. For the men, they succeeded in both events, with 287.40 points. Freshman Soodong Kim won the one-meter event, and in the three-meter, senior Jameson Crandell earned a 324.23, which received his first place as well. For the women’s team, senior Demetra Williams and junior Elise Jendritz once again won first and second place, respectively, in both diving events.

Alongside D. Williams with two wins, sophomore Joelle Ohr had herself a triumphant meet, claiming two events: 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. She finished with times of 24.43 and 52.59, respectively.

As the 21-22 dual meet season comes to a close, the dive teams prepare themselves for the Big Red Diving Invitational hosted by Cornell at Teagle Pool at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

Newsletter Signup

After the invitational, the women’s team will head to Cambridge, Massachusetts to compete in the four-day Ivy League Championships from Wednesday, Feb. 16 – Saturday, Feb. 19. While the men’s team will go to Princeton, New Jersey that following weekend from Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Saturday, Feb. 26, to compete in their championship.