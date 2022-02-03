Campus Moves to Green Prior to Start of In-Person Classes

With less than a week before classes are set to return to in-person instruction, the University moved into COVID-19 alert level green on Feb. 1.

Cases have remained relatively low for the first two weeks of the semester. The Ithaca campus had 94 active COVID-19 cases among students and 46 active among employees as of Feb. 2.

This move to level green comes less than a week before classes are meant to return to in-person instruction on Feb. 7.

In December 2021, the Ithaca campus went into alert level red, the highest alert level on the COVID-19 dashboard, when the University faced a significant increase in cases due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

In January 2022, the University made the decision to move classes online for the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester. This decision was made to contain the spread of the virus that was expected during the move-in and arrival period.

At alert level green, all classes and labs are configured normally, however, staff and students are required to wear masks while indoors, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

The COVID-19 dashboard also says that all campus facilities are configured normally and will operate at full capacity. However, campus dining halls still remain take-out only until Monday.

Visitors are allowed on campus with the green alert level, however, all visitors must follow public health guidelines regarding distancing and mask-wearing. For certain on-campus public events, a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination may be required for admittance.

All students, faculty, staff and visitors must still wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Currently, 97 percent of students and 95 percent of staff are fully vaccinated.