Women’s Hockey Bounces Back from Rough Weekend with Shutout Win

Following a disappointing weekend that featured a tie at Princeton, an extra day on the road due to a snowstorm and a loss to Quinnipiac, women’s hockey bounced back at Lynah with a win over St. Lawrence (11-10-5, 7-5-2) on Tuesday.

After the weekend’s shortcoming, the Red (9-9-2, 7-6-2 ECAC) entered Lynah with energy, eager for redemption. Junior forward Gillis Frechette contributed a string of points, scoring a goal halfway through the first period off an assist by junior forward Izzy Daniel.

A minute later, Frechette snuck another goal past St. Lawrence’s goalie, raising the score 2-0. Junior forward Kaitlyn Jockims then lengthened the Red’s lead with a third goal just four minutes later, with assists by senior defense Athena Song and Frechette.

The three first period goals built Cornell a cushion, and it never looked back. Daniel scored the Red’s fourth and final goal on an empty net during a power play in the last minute of the game, ending the match with a 4-0 shutout over the Saints. The shutout was the 18th of senior goaltender Lindsay Browning’s career.

“Most of the game was pretty boring for me,” Browning said. “I think we played well in the first period. A lot of drop off in the second and third, but it’s a young team, that’s just something we need to focus on.”

The win capped off an exciting day for the team. Before the game, sophomore forward Lily Delianedis was named the ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Month for January.

“I was super surprised,” Delianedis said. “I was in our study room with the team, so it was fun to be around everyone. Especially right now, our team has been competing really hard.”

The win and Delianedis’ award were a nice way to bounce back from a disappointing weekend. The Red came up with a 2-2 draw against Princeton (9-9-4, 7-6-2 ECAC) on Friday. In that game, a pair of power play goals scored by Daniel and Jockims helped the Red secure a point and a half.

The Red was scheduled to take on Quinnipiac on Saturday, but the snowstorm on the coast delayed the game to Sunday. When the two teams met at last, Quinnipiac completed the season sweep of Cornell, this time winning 3-0.

Cornell managed to keep the Bobcats off the board for the first period but faltered in the second, a consistent problem for the Red this season.

“Going to Princeton and having a snowstorm in between games, it was kind of a different road trip,” Assistant Head Coach Edith Racine said. “For the last three games I thought we played hard and played as a team. We’re building and learning from the past two games and it showed [against St. Lawrence].”

This weekend, the Red looks to continue its win streak at Lynah, facing Harvard (16-5-0, 12-3-0 ECAC) at 2 p.m. Saturday and Colgate (20-6-1, 10-4-1 ECAC) at 2 p.m. Sunday.