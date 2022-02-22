Women’s Ice Hockey Sweeps Final Regular Season Weekend, Looks to Face Colgate in ECAC Quarterfinals

Despite a few rough matches in the fall as the team struggled to get its legs on ice, Cornell ended its return from last year’s canceled season with a satisfying sweep.

On Friday, the women’s ice hockey team (14-12-2, 12-8-2) defeated St. Lawrence (14-13-7, 10-8-4) in a 3-2 overtime win. The next day, the team faced Clarkson (22-9-3, 13-8-1), winning again, 3-1.

After this past weekend, the Red finished sixth in the ECAC. For the quarterfinals, the team will travel to Hamilton, New York to face Colgate (26-7-1, 16-5-1) in a best-of-three series.

The Red’s weekend sweep began in Canton, New York, where the team faced the St. Lawrence Saints. Cornell started the first period off strong, dominating the game in shots and killing a penalty. Freshman forward Leah MacSween finally found the net with just over a minute left in the first period with assists from sophomore forward Kaitlin Jockims and junior forward Elana Zingas to give the Red a 1-0 lead.

The Saints marched back onto the ice looking for an equalizer, and after a punishing few minutes at the start of the second period, they managed just that. The goal invigorated the Red, however, and within two minutes, freshman blueliner Alexa Davis scored the second goal for the Red.

Cornell held off the Saints until a late goal by St. Lawrence in the third period, which sent the game to overtime. The Red had several close shots, but Daniel’s goal in the fifth minute of overtime won the game, 3-2.

“This weekend was a good building block win for us,” said Daniel. “We played some really good hockey, and we beat two really good teams. We stayed out of the penalty box, played good defense and capitalized off of a lot of shots.”

The Red secured its second victory of the weekend in Potsdam, New York against the Clarkson Golden Knights. Once again, Cornell scored a first period lead with Jockims scoring the first goal, assisted by junior forward Gillis Frechette.

However, a penalty was simultaneously called against Clarkson, allowing the Red the opportunity for a second goal during the power play, this time scored by sophomore forward Lily Delianedis, giving Cornell the 2-0 lead.

Clarkson didn’t manage to close the lead until the last minute of the second period. After a penalty against the Red, the Golden Knights netted a power play goal. In the third period, Cornell couldn’t quite get past the goaltender, and Clarkson also managed some dangerous shots.

In a last-ditch attempt to tie the Red, the Golden Knights pulled the goaltender for an additional player on the ice, but Cornell took advantage. Delianedis scored the final goal in the final seconds of the third period, ending the match, 3-1.

“We came out this weekend really hard and competed well to beat two really good teams,” said Delianedis. “We were seeing [such success] because we are working well as a unit. The entire team competed for these wins.”

Two Cornell skaters were also named ECAC players of the week. Browning was goalie of the week, and Daniel was player of the week.

“It’s a great honor to be named with Lindsay,” Daniel said. “It shows how much teamwork we have within our program. From the team to the coaches, everyone helps us. We get a little bit of the credit, but it’s really all about the team effort.”

Next weekend, the Red will travel to face off against Colgate in order to battle for a position in the ECAC semifinals. To advance, Cornell must win at least two of the three scheduled games.

Head Coach Doug Derraugh ’91, upon his return from coaching the Canadian Women’s Ice Hockey team in the 2022 Winter Olympics, expressed his positive regard for the Red’s abilities.

“From what I saw when I was in China, it looks like the team is in really good form right now,” said Derraugh. “I like what I’ve seen on video and I’m excited to be back and do whatever I can to help them be successful here in the first round.”

The Red, whose main focus of each game has been on defense, will have to adapt to Colgate’s strong offense in order to move on to the next round.

“Colgate obviously has a ton of firepower, and we’ve got to find ways to slow them down,” Derraugh said. “I think much of our focus is going to be on defense and focusing on our strengths and continuing to make sure that we’re playing our game.”

Many of the players, like Daniel and Delianedis, are excited for the opportunity to prove their talent on the ice.

“I think we’re pretty confident and looking forward to this opportunity,” Daniel said. “We believe in ourselves, and there’s belief in this locker room.”

The first of the three-game series between Cornell and Colgate will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 in Hamilton, New York.