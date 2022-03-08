Armed Drones Discussion Panel to Discuss Warfare Ethics

On Monday, March 14 at 1 p.m., former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan, Stanford University Professor and Hoover Institute Affiliate Amy Zegart and U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Paul Lushenko will be joining General Andrew Jackson Goodpaster grad to speak about the effects of drones on international security.

The virtual panel titled “Armed Drones: Limited War in Strategic and Global Contexts,” is a collaboration between the Brooks School of Public Policy, Cornell Tech Policy Lab, the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs and the Judith Reppy Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies.

The panel will be moderated by Prof. Sarah E. Kreps, government, and hosted by Congressman Steve Israel, director of the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell’s Brooks School of Public Policy.

Discussing current and past practices, the event aims to deconstruct the consequences of rising drone usage on international security and global warfare as well as the policies that should govern automated and autonomous remote-warfare technologies.

The United States has used drones since Sept. 11 with the purpose of combating terrorism, and many of the experts on the panel believe that President Joe Biden’s “over-the-horizon” counterterrorism strategy is a further continuation of U.S. drone strike policy, rather than a move away from past precedent.

“States and stateless actors, including France and the Islamic State, have acquired drones indicating the emergence of a ‘second drone age,’” the event organizers wrote on the event page. “What are the implications of the evolving proliferation of drones for international security and global order?”

Attendees of the event will learn about the legal and ethical implications of armed drones and examine global models of drone strikes.

Registration for attending the discussion can be found on the eCornell website.