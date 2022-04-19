With Three Weeks Left Until the Heptagonal Championship, Track and Field Competes at Two Meets

Track and field had an eventful weekend, splitting the team between Bucknell’s Bison Outdoor Classic and Princeton’s Larry Ellis Invitational. The Tigers’ meet gave the Red an opportunity to preview conference competition prior to facing off at the Outdoor Ivy League Heptagonal Championship on May 7-8.

The team gave a solid showing this weekend and is poised to push for podium spots at HEPS.

“We had groups at two different sites, and we saw a lot of great things at both,” Women’s Head Coach Mike Henderson said.

The women’s team walked away with one first-place finish at the Bison Outdoor Classic and another at the Larry Ellis Invitational.

Senior Zoe Willkie Tomasik won the unseeded 1,500 meter run, beating out second place by just 0.29 seconds in a photo finish. Marguerite Lorenzo was able to comfortably secure first in the high jump with a 1.81m (5’11”) jump against other Ivy League competition. This was an entire 0.07m (3”) above the second place 1.74m (5’8”) finish.

On the men’s side, the Red took home two first-place finishes at the Larry Ellis invitational.

Junior Christian Martin won the 400m hurdles after taking second place in the 110m hurdles. In his second place finish in the 110m, however, Martin beat the reigning indoor HEPS 60m hurdles champion from Princeton.

Sophomore Rhys Hammond and freshman Damian Hackett took the top two spots in the 800m run, raising excitement about the future of the team’s success at the position. Sophomore Tomas Kersulis took second place in the 400m and 200m, and improved upon his own school record in the 400m.

“As a staff, we all feel good about the trajectory of the team,” Coach Henderson said.

Next up for the Red is the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia on April 22-23, and the meet presents another great opportunity for Cornell to showcase its talent and prepare for the end of the season.

“This weekend is a great test for us to get some great performances against good competition down in Virginia,” Coach Henderson said. “These next three weeks are going to be great for us. We look forward to it.”