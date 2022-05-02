Rep. Tom Malinowski and Consul General Adrian Kubicki to Discuss Ukrainian Refugee Crisis

Consul General of Poland Adrian Kubicki and Rep. Tom Malinowski will discuss the issue of the Ukrainian refugee crisis at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11. This event takes place in the midst of an unprecedented number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Poland.

Titled “Ukrainian Refugee Crisis in Poland,” the event will be hosted by Cornell’s Institute of Politics and Global Affairs and will be moderated by former U.S. Rep. Steve Israel, director of the institute.

From Feb. 24 to March 13, nearly three million Ukrainians fled the country according to The New York Times.

Kubicki started his career as a journalist, reporting on major Polish news pertaining to humanitarian and development aid.

In 2017, Kubicki initiated a campaign educating Polish passport holders on the U.S. visa application process, contributing to Poland’s inclusion in the 2019 visa waiver program.

After joining the Polish foreign service in 2019, Kubicki received his nomination to Consul General of Poland in New York.

Malinowski grew up in Communist Poland and fled from the nation to the United States with his mother when he was six.

Malinowski previously served as Senior Director on President Clinton’s National Security Council, chief advocate for Human Rights Watch and Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor during the Obama administration.

During his time at Humans Rights Watch, Malinowski led a bipartisan effort to end the use of torture under the Bush administration. Malinowski currently serves as a Congressman representing the seventh district of New Jersey.

Israel, who will be moderating the conversation, served as a U.S. Representative for New York from 2001 to 2017.

Israel has previously taught at Tufts University as a Tisch College Visiting Fellow and University of Chicago as an Institute of Politics Pritzker Fellow.

Israel currently serves as the Director of Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University.

The event will be held virtually, and those wishing to attend can register in advance online.