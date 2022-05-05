Comedians Eugene Lee Yang and Jenny Yang to Perform at Cornell

Internet celebrity Eugene Lee Yang and comedian Jenny Yang will be performing at Barton Hall on Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m. The event is hosted through the Cornell University Program Board in collaboration with the Cornell Asian Pacific Student Union.

Eugene Lee Yang is an actor, director, writer, producer and member of the Try Guys, a YouTube channel where he and his co-stars “try” random challenges like testing out a labor simulator, eating everything from a fast-food menu or baking a dessert without a recipe.

Eugene Lee Yang has produced the short film “Comfort Girls,” and he has also been involved with the films “Squad Wars,” “Recipe for Change” and “Spring Bloom,” among others.

Jenny Yang is a former labor organizer turned stand-up comedian, writer and actor who created the stand-up comedy show “Comedy Crossing,” which takes place in a remote island of the video game Animal Crossing.

Yang’s comedy show has raised around $40,000 since its inception in June 2020, with proceeds going to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Yang has been ranked among Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” and Vulture’s “Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2020.”

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The show, which is now on sale, will feature stand-up comedy, dancing and a question and answer period. This will be CUPB’s last show of the semester.