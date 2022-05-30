Aaron Snyder/Sun Sports Editor

Fifth-year captain John Piatelli fires a shot in Cornell's 17-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday. If he scores today, Piatelli will take sole possession of Cornell's record for most goals in a single season.

19 hours ago
2022 Men's Lacrosse Final Four

Live Blog: Cornell Faces Maryland for the Title

By |
Print More

For the first time since 2009, Cornell will play for a national championship when it faces undefeated Maryland on Memorial Day. We’ll have live updates here once the game starts.

The opening draw is set for 1 p.m., but we’ve got you covered with pregame reading. All of our Final Four coverage is available here. Our preview of today’s game focuses on the connections between Cornell and Maryland, especially Richie Moran’s influence on the two programs. Read about Cornell’s 17-10 win over Rutgers to advance to the title game here.