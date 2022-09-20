Campus COVID-19 Cases Fall After August Spike

Newsletter Signup

With the removal of PCR testing sites and the classroom mask requirement, University policies have allowed for the most “normal” semester since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. As the University rolled back COVID-19 restrictions for the fall, there are still active cases on campus.

However, cases have come down since the beginning of the new semester. The COVID-19 Dashboard reported 122 active cases as of Sept. 18 compared with 164 cases last week and 434 cases the week of Aug. 28.

Cases among students compared to faculty and staff members have leveled out as there are currently 65 active student cases and 57 active faculty and staff cases. At the peak of the semester, 350 cases were students while faculty and staff comprised only 84.

Cases in Tompkins County have steadily declined for the past several months with 8 new positive cases and a 9 percent new case rate as of Sept. 19. The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases is at 24.

Although PCR testing sites have been closed as of Aug. 31 and testing requirements have been lifted, the University continues to recommend that students take advantage of antigen test kits that can be picked up from specific locations on campus.

Cornell’s COVID-19 dashboard reports that 97 percent of students and 94 percent of faculty and staff are vaccinated. 92 percent of students and 88 percent of faculty and staff have received a booster.

While the University has encouraged members of the Cornell community to everyone to receive every additional COVID-19 booster that becomes available to them. The first updated COVID-19 booster was recommended by the Center for Disease Control.

Since the CDC’s endorsement, the Tompkins County Health Department has encouraged members of the Tompkins County community to remain updated on their vaccinations and receive a booster dose, listing various locations where residents can receive the shot.