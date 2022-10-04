Women’s Soccer Ends in a Draw Against Penn

Newsletter Signup

On Saturday, women’s soccer (1-5-4, 0-1-1 Ivy) closed its game against Penn in a draw after neither team could take the lead in the second half.

Seven minutes into the first half, the Quakers (2-1-7, 0-0-2 Ivy) scored the game’s first goal. Penn remained staunch on defense through the first 45, making three saves against the Red’s six shots. Penn recorded four shots in the first half and four corner kicks.

Coming back from the locker room, Cornell dominated the field, drawing the equalizer less than two minutes into the half. Junior forward Laken Gallman found the back of the net, notching her team leading fourth goal of the season.

While Penn’s goalkeeper stayed stern, Cornell still had 13 shots, with senior midfielder Aidan Julia Reineman having the team-high of three shots. Sophomore goalkeeper Erica Fox only had one save in net, as Penn tallied five shots in the match.

The Red attempted seven corner kicks, compared to the Quakers’ eight. However, neither team was able to take advantage and capitalize off of them.

In the second half, Cornell displayed high quality ball control, outshooting Penn, 7-1. The Quakers’ singular shot was not on goal.

This was Cornell’s first draw in Ivy League play since Oct. 8, 2016, against Harvard.

Following two consecutive Ivy League games, Cornell travels to Hamilton, New York, to face off against Colgate University for its final non-conference match of the season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.