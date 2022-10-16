Cornell Chorus to Celebrate Its Centennial

Cornell Chorus, the University’s choir group founded in 1920, will host its annual Twilight performance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The group will perform a repertoire of anthems across the choir’s past and present Cornell songs, celebrating 100 years of Chorus.

The organization is composed of 54 Cornell students across majors and colleges, and it performs a repertoire bridging eight centuries and over a dozen languages.

The Chorus is led by Prof. Joe Lerangís, music, who was newly appointed as a Cornell faculty member. Lerangís serves as the Priscilla E. Browning Director of Choral Music, overseeing both Chorus and Glee Club, its sibling group.

Maintaining a national profile, the Chorus has performed at the nation’s most distinguished venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Philadelphia Academy of Music and Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

The Chorus has traveled across the nation, making numerous tours in New England, California and Canada. Internationally, the Chorus has made trips to Taiwan in 1998, Venezuela in 2001, Italy in 2005, China in 2008 and Guatemala in 2016.

The tickets can be purchased online. The presale ticket prices are $17 for adults and $7 for students. At the door, the tickets are $20 and $10, for adults and students, respectively. Cornell students and employees must bring their Cornell ID for admission. Visitors who are not current Cornell students or employees may be asked to provide COVID-19 documentation.