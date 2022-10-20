Preview: Football Seeks First Ivy League Win Against Brown

Football will have a chance to get its first Ivy League win of the season on Saturday when it travels to Providence, Rhode Island to face Brown.

With the Red (3-2, 0-2 Ivy) wrapping up its non-conference schedule with a win last weekend against Lehigh, this game against the Bears (2-3, 0-2 Ivy) is the first of five consecutive Ivy League contests to close out the season.

Brown is coming off of a loss to nationally ranked Princeton last Friday. The team is also looking to get into the win column in Ivy play.

It was a shootout from start to finish when the two squads played last year at Schoellkopf. The Bears won the game, 49-45, on a last second touchdown pass.

The current Brown team averages nearly 26 points per game, and with its high tempo offensive strategy, there is potential for another barn burner. Cornell’s defense, which racked up a fumble recovery and a pick six last week, will be responsible for controlling this high-flying offense.

“We got a game plan for their tempo, so we’re gonna change up how we practice today – try to get more plays than normal,” said head coach David Archer ’05. “So our secondary has got to be really on point because they’ll throw it to anybody.”

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

On the other side of the ball, the Red is coming off of a moderate offensive game against Lehigh. Sophomore quarterback Jameson Wang threw for 202 yards on 30 attempts, along with a rushing touchdown.

The Bears have been suspect on defense, ranking last in the Ivy League in points allowed (33.2 PPG) and yards allowed (444.8 YPG).

“It comes down to who can establish their identity,” Archer said. “We like to do efficient ball control offense and have the time of possession in our favor. They like to run a bunch of plays, and they really don’t care about time of possession. So, if our offense can establish their identity, that keeps their offense off the field.”

Newsletter Signup

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Brown Stadium.

Prediction: Cornell 35 Brown 31

In another high scoring contest, it is Cornell getting revenge with a close win. A victory would give the Red its best record since 2019. With a tough slate of Ivy contests following this weekend, a win against Brown is pivotal for the Red to continue its momentum.