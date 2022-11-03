Pumpkin Products You Need to Try That are not the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

The trees slowly change from green to red, yellow and orange. The temperatures drop and the sweaters come out. Fall is here! Out come the pumpkin decorations and the pumpkin spice latte orders from people celebrating the season. However, I argue that in order to truly celebrate fall, we must not give all our attention to the pumpkin spice latte, but should instead prioritize other pumpkin products that truly make you feel cozy during the fall weather. Grab your grocery list or your Notes app. You will want to add some of these pumpkin products to your haul. Your wallet will thank you for trying these products instead of splurging on another Starbucks latte.

Pumpkin Pie Greek Yogurt

Whether you want this as a desert, snack or even a side to your breakfast, the pumpkin pie Greek yogurt is the perfect treat between October and November. This yogurt flavor is one of my favorites, and it makes Greek yogurt taste less plain. You can find this yogurt at Aldi or Trader Joe’s.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie is a classic, but also one of my favorite deserts. Even though I enjoy eating pumpkin pie in the middle of Spring as well as Fall, October and November are the perfect times to bring out a pumpkin pie for dessert to top off a delicious meal with your friends. If you don’t feel like baking the pie yourself, you can find it at Aldi and Target.

Pumpkin Spice Whipped Dairy Topping

Adding pumpkin pie flavored whipped cream to pumpkin pie or any cookie or cake is the perfect way to add more pumpkin to your dessert. Even once the dessert is gone, you’ll still be left with the melting sensation of pumpkin lingering on your taste buds. This can be found at Aldi.

Pumpkin Bisque

On the next cold, rainy day, have an orange creamy bowl of pumpkin bisque to warm up and prepare for the next meeting or study session. Pumpkin bisque made of pumpkin purée, heavy cream, honey, tahini cinnamon spice and nutmeg is flavorful compared to regular bisque. This can be found at Trader Joe’s. Simply heat up before diving in!

Annual Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce

For any of my pasta lovers, this Annual Harvest Creamy Pasta sauce found at Trader Joe’s is a perfect digression from your usual tomato or Alfredo sauce. This sauce is not at all sweet like a dessert, but it still tastes like pumpkin and pairs perfectly with bowtie pasta.

Pumpkin Bagels

Instead of having plain bagels for your next breakfast or snack, the pumpkin bagels at Aldi are perfect if you are getting tired of the plain taste of a regular bagel. The pumpkin bagels are made of real pumpkin powder, a mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and clove which gives it a cozy taste!

Priano Pumpkin Sage Ravioli

Pasta is my go-to meal for dinner when I have a limited amount of time to cook. I could not resist buying the Priano Pumpkin Sage Ravioli during one of my trips to Aldi. Pumpkin sauce is already included which gives the typical spaghetti and red sauce a break.

Pumpkin Cake Roll

When I am running late for class, I like to take a pumpkin cake roll for breakfast. If you do not have a sweet tooth, this cake roll is ideal for your next breakfast! This can be found at Aldi.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants

My all time favorite pastry is the croissant. When I first saw the pumpkin cheesecake croissants at Trader Joe’s, I thought it was a joke as they were square shaped. Luckily, one of my friends convinced me to try it since they knew I was a croissant lover. The pumpkin cheesecake croissants have a cream cheese and pumpkin filling inside the croissants, and the best part is it still tastes like a croissant, just with a pumpkin surprise inside!

Pumpkin Pie Spice Butter

While cream cheese is a popular option for bagels, butter is also a yummy option — especially when it is pumpkin spice butter! Have some pumpkin pie spice butter with your pumpkin bagel to experience a delicious overload of pumpkin. This can be found at Aldi.

Pumpkin Spice Hummus

I adore eating pita chips with pumpkin spice hummus. I feel as if I am eating a dessert instead of an appetizer. You can use pumpkin spice hummus from Trader Joe’s as a supplement to your dessert or on your least favorite unflavored snack to take this dessert to another level.

Pumpkin Ice Cream

Instead of having the classic plain pumpkin pie, you can elevate this dessert by adding a scoop of pumpkin ice cream. You may want to eat this with the heater on! This can be found at Trader Joe’s.

Pumpkin Pie Hard Cider

The pumpkin pie hard cider from Aldi tastes exactly like pumpkin pie with a little spike. Although there is no pumpkin as an ingredient, the use of cinnamon, cloves and allspice makes this delicious drink taste like a mix of beer and pie in a beverage. It is perfect for a dinner with friends or a campfire.

Since you now read this list of pumpkin spice products, you do not have any excuses for wasting your money on an overpriced drink that leaves you regretful. These pumpkin spice goods are cheaper than a pumpkin spice latte, and they make you feel fulfilled!

Salomee Levy is a junior in the school of Industrial Labor Relations. She can be reached at [email protected]