LIVE UPDATES: Midterm Election Results 2022

Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) Wins Senate Re-Election in New York

Democrat Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) secured a quick victory in New York, with the senate race being called after just 10 percent of votes were counted. Schumer has held his seat in the New York Senate since 1999.

A reliable candidate for New Yorkers, Schumer has consistently prioritized improving New York’s economy. According to the United States Senate website, he has been successful in creating thousands of family-supporting new jobs and passing immigration laws such as the Immigration Modernization Act.

Schumer was expected to win the Senate Re-election with voters noting his consistency and dedication to the state, as he begins his fifth term this January.

Democrat Maura Healey (D-Mass.) Wins Massachusetts Governor Seat

Democrat Maura Healey set to win Massachusetts governor race, becoming the first female governor of the state and the first openly gay governor in the nation. 4.9 percent of Cornellians hail from Massachusetts, according to College Factual.

Healey, the attorney general of Massachusetts since 2014, attained a decisive victory over Republican candidate and former state Rep. Geoff Diehl. This win gives the Massachusetts governorship back to the Democrats following Republican Gov. Charlie Baker two terms.

Her top priorities include expanding affordable housing, investing in public transportation, creating universal child care and tackling the climate crisis.