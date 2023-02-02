Winter Warning Calls for Students to Bundle Up, Keep Windows Closed

The Office of Housing and Residential Life issued an email on Thursday evening, warning students of frigid temperatures from Friday, Feb. 3 through noon on Saturday, Feb. 4. Wind chills are expected to reach temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

“These temperatures are not just uncomfortable, they are dangerous,” the email stated. “At these forecasted temperatures, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in just the time it takes to walk across campus.”

The CDC warns that, along with frostbite, especially low temperatures substantially increase the risk of developing hypothermia.

“While hypothermia is most likely at very cold temperatures, it can occur even at cool temperatures (above 40°F) if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat or submersion in cold water,” the CDC website says.

To prevent frostbite and hypothermia, the CDC recommends covering up the feet, nose, ears, cheeks, chin and fingers with water-resistant clothing. Students are advised to take the proper precautions, including bundling up in hats, face masks and scarves when outdoors tomorrow.

The Office of Housing and Residential Life also warned that temperatures can cause damage to residential halls.

“To prevent freezing pipes and the potential for pipes to burst, please keep windows and doors closed,” the office wrote.

Collegetown apartments have also released email warnings to residents about the extreme cold front. Landlords have advised residents to pay attention to faucets in their homes and ensure they are operating normally.

“With the extreme cold, please set all your faucets so that they are dripping to avoid frozen pipes and open the kitchen cabinet doors under the sinks (including bathrooms) so heat can get into the cabinets,” read an email from the landlords of 810 E State St. “Running water will not freeze as easily as water standing still.”