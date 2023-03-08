Dead and Company Barton Hall Concert Ticket Lottery Live Until Friday

Dead and Company announced on their Twitter around 1 p.m. today that the lottery has opened for tickets to their Cornell ’23 concert on May 8.

Seven tiers of tickets are available, including general admission tickets specifically for Cornell students. Students may enter the lottery for the $77 tickets until Friday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. One entry is allowed per student, and winners will receive information about how to purchase tickets on March 13.

Anyone can enter the ticket lottery for reserved seats, however, which will be held concurrently. Ticket price options range from $300 to $1,500, with all proceedings going towards MusiCares and the Cornell 2030 Project. For an elevated seat on the south bleachers, tickets are sold for $500, premium reserved seats and standing room in the pit can be purchased from $750 and VIP tickets — both premium reserved, which are seated, and pit — are sold for $1,500. Guests can only request two tickets at a time.

VIP tickets include access to the Cornell ’23 VIP reception on May 7, which will feature a special photo exhibit, a private cash bar and food offerings. VIPs will also receive a limited edition Cornell ’23 event poster signed by the artist.

A travel package, which will go on sale Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m., is also available that includes hotel accommodations. This package is not part of the ticket lottery and will not require lottery sign up. Prices range from $760 a person for two nights in the Best Western to $3,275 per person for two nights at the Statler Hotel.

This concert marks the official start of Dead and Company’s “Final Tour” and is held on the 46th anniversary of the Grateful Dead’s May 8, 1977 concert at Barton Hall. This concert was memorialized in a live album from the show, “Cornell 5/8/77,” and was widely considered to be one of the band’s best performances, selling out the venue and generating around $59,000 in revenue.

The concert is being organized by Cornell Alumni Affairs and Development.

