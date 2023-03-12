Ithaca, Surrounding Area Face Heavy Snow, Gale Winds from Monday to Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued an urgent winter storm watch for the Finger Lakes region on Sunday evening, predicting a Nor’easter that could drop between eight and 16 inches of snow and bring gale-force winds up to 40 miles per hour from Monday afternoon to Wednesday evening.

According to the press release, a mix of light snow and rain will develop on Monday afternoon and will eventually transition to all snow by Monday evening. Periods of heavy snow are expected for Monday and Tuesday and could continue through Tuesday night.

The Nor’easter’s hazardous conditions could make travel very difficult to impossible and could impact morning and evening commutes, the storm watch said. Wet snow has the potential to halt power and bring down tree branches or powerlines. Blowing snow may also reduce visibility.

In addition to snow, The Weather Channel predicts near-freezing temperatures on Monday, with a high of 40 and low of 29. Temperatures are expected to fall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other nearby cities — including Auburn, Syracuse, Cortland, Owego, Waverly, Binghamton, Hallstead and Montrose — were also issued warnings ahead of the Nor’easter.

In cases of severe instances of snow or ice, Cornell Emergency Management recommends avoiding unnecessary travel and monitoring potential University closures or changes to operating status. Emergency Management also urges students to dress in appropriate outerwear and footwear when traveling around campus and to monitor road conditions if driving is necessary.

The NWS recommends the public monitors forecasts to stay updated on the storm. The next briefing will be released early Monday morning.