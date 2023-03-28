Women’s Lacrosse Falls to Princeton in Close Matchup

This past weekend, the Red (6-3, 2-1 Ivy) played No. 17 Princeton (4-3, 1-1 Ivy) at Schoellkopf Field. While the Red was in control for most of the game, the Tigers prevailed in the end.

“This was our first home Ivy game so we were excited to play Princeton,” said senior attacker Katie Castiello.

The game started strong for Cornell, with the team winning the first draw of the game and scoring two goals within 14 seconds.

“At the beginning of the season, we were struggling to come out hard,” said sophomore goalkeeper Ellie Horner. “But it’s been such an emphasis since the start of the season that it’s become more of a habit.”

Following the Red’s goals, the Tigers had two shots on goal, but both were blocked by Horner. On its third shot attempt, Princeton was able to find the back of the net.

A yellow card was pulled on Princeton, giving Cornell a one-man advantage. The team capitalized on this opportunity with senior attacker Amanda Cramer scoring off of an assist from junior attacker Maggie Pons. Despite being a man down, Princeton was able to score off of a free position attempt.

With just under three minutes left in the first quarter, the Red managed to score three goals, ending with a lead of 6-2.

In the beginning of the second period, Cornell won the draw and Castiello was able to score with an assist from sophomore attacker Josie Vogel. However Princeton had found its stride, scoring three goals, with the first two being from free position shots. Cornell didn’t let this offensive surge cloud their game, with Vogel scoring for the Red off of an assist from Cramer.

“Our transition game was great, so was our off ball movement,” Horner said. “As a goalie, I love it when my attack plays well… They were making great dodges and assists.”

Princeton managed to score in the final eleven seconds of the half, but Cornell went into halftime up, 8-6.

The Tigers found a new fire when they began the third quarter. With three goals in the first three minutes of the game, Princeton gained the lead for the first time in the game.

Following Princeton’s third goal, Cornell responded with another score just 30 seconds after. The game was tied, 9-9. Before the quarter finished, both teams managed to score another goal each, keeping the game tied, 10-10.

The fourth quarter was a battle for both teams, but Princeton won the war.

Despite Cornell winning the draw, Princeton scored the first goal of the quarter. The Red responded with a score off of a ground ball pick up, courtesy of Castiello. This was the Red’s only goal of the period.

Princeton’s shooter found the back of the net just two minutes after the Red scored. The Tigers were able to score again off of a ground ball pick up.

“[Princeton] really started to connect in the fourth,” Horner said.

A yellow card was issued to junior defender Chloe Maister, leaving Princeton a man up. The Tigers took advantage of this opportunity and managed to score off of a free position shot.

Cornell wasn’t able to find their footing in the fourth period and lost, 15-11.

“[Princeton] has always been good at comebacks and in the end, I think they had a little more energy than us and that allowed them to prevail,” Horner said.

The Red will face undefeated No. 1 Syracuse (11-0, 5-0 ACC) on March 28 at 6 p.m. in Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome.