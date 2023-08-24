PREVIEW: Women’s Soccer Looks to Build on Last Season’s Fifth Place Ivy Finish

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

After finishing with a 4-7-5 record last season, women’s soccer is looking to build momentum and improve entering this year. The team kicks off its season on Sunday, Aug. 27, when it hosts Lehigh (1-0-2, 0-0 Patriot) at Berman Field.

The Red went 2-3-2 in Ivy League play last year, the team’s best win percentage in conference play since 1995. Cornell ended last season on a strong note, beating Princeton — snapping a 25-game losing streak and beating the Tigers for the first time since 1995 — and Dartmouth. Riding on the back of the best Ivy season in almost 28 years, the Red hopes to make it to the top of the conference.

With eight new players on the roster, Cornell has the depth necessary to make it far in the Ivy League. The eight players, all freshmen, include forwards Sydney Allen and Alanna Colbert, forward/midfielder Emily Gibbons, midfielder Brooke Brown, defenders Isabel Chapman and Kayla Ristianto and goalkeeper Naomi Glassberg.

The Mountain Hawks is coming off a 1-1 draw this Thursday, Aug 24, against Villanova. Lehigh’s victory this season came in its opening matchup against Monmouth. The Mountain Hawks finished 8-7-3 last season, with a 5-2-2 record within the Patriot League.

The Red’s matchup against Lehigh is set to start at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.