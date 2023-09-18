Cornell Ranked 12th Best University in U.S. News and World Report, Ties Columbia, UChicago

Cornell University was named the 12th best university nationally, according to the 2024 Best National Universities rankings published Monday, Sept. 18 by the U.S. News and World Report.

The University rose five places after being ranked the 17th best university in the nation by last year’s report. As of the last report, Cornell was ranked the best university in New York State after Columbia University fell from No. 2 to No. 18.

Cornell now ties Columbia and the University of Chicago for 12th best, with the two Ivy League universities ranking the best in New York State.

The University appears to have benefited from the U.S. News and World Report’s new formula for calculating rankings, which places greater emphasis on graduation rates for students who received need-based Pell grants and retention. The rankings this year also added metrics tied to first-generation college students and to whether recent graduates were earning more than people who had completed only a high school degree.

Cornell was also ranked the 20th best value college — the highest ranking New York school in this category — which takes into account a school’s academic quality and the 2022-2023 net cost of attendance for out-of-state students who receive average levels of need-based financial aid.

In more specific categories, Cornell was ranked the best college for veterans, the sixth best undergraduate computer science program, eighth in undergraduate business programs and 10th best in undergraduate engineering programs.