Posts Online Threaten Jewish Students and Center for Jewish Living

This story will be updated.

Threats were posted to Cornell’s Greekrank forums on Sunday, Oct. 29, including one that threatened a shooting at 104West!, which is home to Cornell’s Center for Jewish Living and the kosher dining hall.

“if i see another synagogue another rally for the zionist globalist genocidal apartheid dictatorial entity known as “israel”, i will bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews [sic],” said one post titled “if i see another jew” by a poster calling themselves “hamas.” “jews are human animals and deserve a pigs death. Liberation by any means. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free [sic]!”

The post also threatened to rape female Jewish students and behead Jewish babies in front of their parents.

Greekrank is a discussion site about the fraternities and sororities across colleges and universities, with user guidelines banning content that “contains hate speech or promotes or condones violence.”

Another post by screen name “jew evil” titled “jewish people need to be killed” [sic] called for students to follow Jewish students home from campus and slit their throats.

“rats [sic] need to be eliminated from Cornell,” said the post, which has since been taken down.

The Sun was only able to view two threatening comments on the Greekrank website as of 7:26 p.m. on Oct. 29, as the others had been removed.

Cornell Hillel released a statement on Sunday evening acknowledging the threat against 104West! and Jewish Cornellians in general.

“Cornell Hillel is aware of a threatening statement that was directed toward the building at 104West, which houses the University’s kosher and multicultural dining hall, as well as more generally toward Jewish students, faculty and staff.”

The statement continued: “The Cornell University administration has been made aware of this concerning language, and the Cornell University Police Department is monitoring the situation and is on site at 104West! to provide additional security as a precaution. At this time, we advise that students and staff avoid the building out of an abundance of caution.”

President Martha Pollack sent out an email to the Cornell community at 7:07 p.m., in which she condemned the threats and announced that the Cornell University Police Department was on-site at 104West! to investigate, and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had been informed of a potential hate crime. CUPD will remain at 104West! to ensure the safety of community members present.

“We will not tolerate antisemitism at Cornell. During my time as president, I have repeatedly denounced bigotry and hatred, both on and off our campus. The virulence and destructiveness of antisemitism is real and deeply impacting our Jewish students, faculty and staff, as well as the entire Cornell community,” Pollack said. “This incident highlights the need to combat the forces that are dividing us and driving us toward hate. This cannot be what defines us at Cornell.”

CUPD released a community threat alert for the entire City of Ithaca at 7:13 p.m. in which it announced it was investigating the posts.

“Evidence suggests the targeted locations were intentionally selected because of the perpetrator’s bias,” the threat alert said.



The posts come four days after graffiti stating “Israel is fascist,” “Zionism = genocide” and “F*** Israel” was sprayed across Central Campus on Wednesday, Oct. 25.