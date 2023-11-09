New Details Emerge in Dai Case, Continues to be Detained in Broome County

The story will be updated.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Patrick Dai ’24 will remain in jail awaiting trial following a detention hearing on Thursday, Nov. 9 in the Northern District of New York, where new details of the case were revealed.

Standing before Judge Therese W. Dancks, Dai’s new representation under public defender Lisa Peebles argued that he was not a risk to the community and that he has an undiagnosed developmental disability that was exacerbated at Cornell into severe mental health issues.

The federal prosecutors, led by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Geoffrey Brown and Stephen Green, stated that his antisemitic threats posed a severe risk to the community and that his release could lead to further terror and dangerous actions. They also stated that his suicidal idealations pose a risk of flight, in addition to his connection to a foreign country as his father currently resides in China.

Dancks ordered Dai’s detention on the grounds that his threats were vile and terrorized the Jewish community, and that his online threats were consistent with those of other mass shooters in recent U.S. history. She ruled that he exhibits unstable and erratic behavior and is concerned about his risk of suicide and danger to his family, as he previously told investigations that he considered grabbing the steering wheel of his mother’s car while she was driving him to Cornell in an attempt to drive them off a cliff.

Dai will remain detained in Broome County jail until his trial, which is yet to be scheduled.

Peebles argued that detention would punish Dai for his poor mental health and further worsen his struggles. She stated Dai’s intent for the threats was to attempt to convince others that Hamas was evil, and that Dai holds no antisemitic beliefs.

She stated that Dai was distressed by a New York Times article that initially blamed Hamas for the bombing of a Gazan hospital, which relied on information provided by the Hamas-run health ministry. Since the initial reports, Israel has denied responsibility, which was corroborated by U.S. intelligence.

Peebles also stated that Dai was influenced by a Cornell professor’s “espousing elation” following Hamas’s attacks — referring here to Prof. Russell Rickford, history, who came under fire for a statement made at a pro-Palestine rally on Oct. 15.

Peebles referred to a letter from a high school classmate of Dai’s, who stated Dai was kind and intelligent but had trouble socializing and fitting into social norms. Peebles stated that she believed Dai likely had an undiagnosed developmental disorder, likely autism, that prevented him from engaging in typical social interactions. Peebles said she hired an expert

The Judge and federal prosecutors stated that no one could interpret Dai’s posts as a way to exhibit the evilness of Hamas. In his threats, Dai encouraged his peers to rape and murder Jewish people on campus and threatened a mass shooting at 104 West, the home of the Center for Jewish Living and kosher dining hall.

Brown stated that regardless of his intent, Dai threatened the Jewish community and instilled terror in residents. Brown cited testimonies from students who claimed their parents drove to campus to drive them home after the threats because they feared for their safety.

Additionally, Brown cited Dai’s use of a VPN to publish an apology to Greekrank under the name “I am sorry” did not identify himself as the culprit of all of the threats posted to the site, which would not appease the worries in the community. The prosecutors also cited Dai’s ability to access a shotgun and a Katana — a Japanese sword characterized by a curved, single-edged blade with a circular or squared guard and long grip to accommodate two hands — as probable cause for Dai to be a risk for the community’s safety.

Charged on Oct. 31 with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications, Dai will face a maximum of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years if convicted.

Update, Nov. 9, 3:45 p.m.: This article has been updated to include more details of the hearing.