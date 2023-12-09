Swanstrom Named 28th Head Coach of Cornell Football

Newsletter Signup

Dan Swanstrom was named the Roger J. Weiss ’61 Head Coach of Cornell Football on Thursday, Dec. 7. Swanstrom arrives on East Hill after two stints at Ivy-rival Penn and crosstown rival Ithaca College. Swanstrom was credited with the resurgence of the Bombers football team and concluded his tenure there with a 32-11 record.

Swanstrom got his first collegiate coaching gig as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Redlands from 2006-2007. He then joined Johns Hopkins University, first as an assistant coach, then as an associate head coach and ultimately as offensive coordinator for the team that had won the Centennial Conference title the majority of his tenure. Following this, Swanstrom joined the Quakers in his first of two stints with the team as a recruiting and quarterbacks coach from 2014-2016.

Swanstrom then arrived in South Hill in his first head coach position for the Ithaca College Bombers from 2017-2021. Swanstrom’s .744 winning percentage marked the best in program history, overtaking Jim Butterfield’s .743 in 27 years. He coached six players to 10 All-American awards and helped lead the Bombers to three league titles. In his first three seasons, he also led the team to three consecutive Cortaca Jug victories, a trophy that had evaded the team since 2009.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to come back home to Ithaca,” Swanstrom said in a statement. “I truly believe that everything I have done in my personal and professional life has led me to this opportunity, and I look forward to creating a championship culture on and off the field. The passion for Cornell Football was very apparent during the interview process and gives me great confidence in the future.”

After a successful tenure with the Bombers, Swanstrom returned to the Quakers on Feb. 1, 2022, this time as offensive coordinator.

Swanstrom succeeds David Archer ’05 in the role, who was let go on Nov. 19 after 11 years on the job, the longest-tenured head coach in over 60 years.

Swanstrom will have his first opportunity to lead the Red on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 against Colgate.

“I’ve got great relationships and family in the area, but that was all second to the football part … There is a legitimate vision here to have a great football program. I am truly passionate about and excited to have this opportunity.”