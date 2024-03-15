Men’s Hockey Edges Harvard, 4-3, Takes Game One of ECAC Quarterfinal

This story will be updated.

Ten years ago, men’s hockey dueled Harvard in a quarterfinal series at Lynah Rink. Cornell cruised to two easy victories, outscoring the Crimson 8-1 across both games.

History has a way of repeating itself, but not always. Friday’s game, a 4-3 win for Cornell, was anything but easy.

In what was bound to be a memorable game from the start, the on-ice product didn’t disappoint.

Cornell jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but saw it dwindle away as Harvard regained its footing. Junior goaltender Ian Shane was outstanding for the entire 60 minutes, making clutch saves left and right, including four in the final minute of the game.

Friday’s contest marked the Red’s first win over the Crimson at Lynah Rink in over six years.

While the Red hammered the offensive gas pedal early, perhaps more impressive was its defensive structure, anchored by Shane. The Ivy League Player of the Year and All-ECAC first team selection made 22 saves, including a handful of stops on point-blank opportunities, en route to the victory.

It was a picture-esque start from Cornell, easily mitigating Harvard’s speed with its unrelenting forecheck. While Harvard got the first two shots of the contest, the Red retaliated and outshot the Crimson 10-4 in the opening frame, but trailed 25-23 in the game overall.

Harvard goaltender Aku Koskenvuo was riding a shutout of Princeton the week prior, but a second shutout bid was spoiled on the very first shot he faced.

As chants of “Harvard sucks” engulfed the arena, junior forward Jack O’Leary collected a loose puck around Koskenvuo’s crease and buried it home. O’Leary now has goals in back-to-back games after a seven-game drought.

With Lynah just about ready to explode, Cornell didn’t let up. The Red were dictating the pace of play, breaking up Crimson passes and firing on all cylinders.

Cornell’s aggressive start was rewarded once again when junior forward Sullivan Mack cleaned up his own rebound to double the Cornell lead with 7:36 to go in the first.

A late tripping penalty by freshman forward Jonathan Castagna awarded Harvard a power play and unveiled a brief scare for the Red, but some clutch saves by Shane allowed the Red to escape the period unscathed.

Before the first-period horn, Cornell tacked on one more –– with just 38 seconds left in the period, freshman forward Ryan Walsh snuck a wrister beneath the glove of Koskenvuo. Walsh’s wingers, sophomore forward Dalton Bancroft and junior forward Ondrej Psenicka, notched the assists on the third Cornell goal that sucked the wind out of Harvard’s sails.

Unlike the first frame, the second period was riddled with penalties, a few of which culminated in a 5-on-3 advantage for Cornell. The Red’s power play looked pristine, moving the puck well on the outside and slicing pucks through the Harvard killers.

One abnormal bounce proved to be costly for the Crimson –– sophomore forward Nick DeSantis, trying to connect with a teammate across the zone, sauced a puck near a Harvard defender. In an attempt to break up the pass, the puck ricocheted off of the defenseman’s stick and right past Koskenvuo, giving the Red a 4-0 lead.

From there, though, a fire was lit beneath the Crimson. Harvard outshot Cornell 12-5 in the second period, testing Shane with a handful of high-danger chances. One of his best stops came just before the halfway point, when he made a right-pad stop on a one-timer to rob the Crimson of a goal.

However, anchored by a successful penalty kill later in the period, the Crimson ultimately cashed in. Joe Miller buried a rebound past Shane to cut into Cornell’s lead, prompting a boatload of boos from the Lynah Faithful.

Cornell took a potentially costly penalty just 15 seconds after Harvard’s goal, but an impressive penalty kill and opportune stops by Shane prevented the Crimson from eating into the lead any further before the final horn blew on the second period.

Looking to put the game away in the third, Cornell earned a few close chances to regain its four-goal lead, but Koskenvuo –– after surrendering two goals on the first four shots he faced –– was up for the task.

Five minutes into the third, Harvard quieted the sold-out crowd when Casey Severo, centering Harvard’s top line, snuck the puck through the legs of Shane to halve the deficit.

While Cornell continued to pressure Koskenvuo, it struggled to find the back of the net in the second half of the game.

Harvard made it a one-goal game with less than seven minutes to go in the game, as Miller pulled off an eye-opening move and deked his way through the Cornell defense, tucking it past Shane to finish it off.

Lynah Rink held its breath for the final five minutes as Cornell held on for dear life. Each Shane save seemed to prompt an even larger relieved cheer from the crowd.

Harvard pulled Koskenvuo with just under two minutes to go, and Harvard was unrelenting. Shane was forced to make four saves –– each more impressive than the last –– in the final minute of the game.

One last dive from Shane as the horn blew sealed the game for Cornell, as post-whistle scrums ensued as a result of the long-brewing tensions between the rivals.

Cornell is now one win away from advancing to Lake Placid for the ECAC semifinals.

The Red will look to sweep Harvard tomorrow night, as game two is slated for 7 p.m at Lynah Rink.