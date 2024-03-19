Muslim Student Spat on in Collegetown

Editor’s Note: This article contains mentions of religious and ethnic-based harassment and violence.

A Muslim Cornell student was spat on while walking in Collegetown on Monday.

President Martha Pollack condemned the incident in an email sent to the Cornell community on Tuesday. The incident occurred during Ramadan, a month-long Muslim holiday characterized by reflection and prayer.

“I am horrified that someone would treat another member of our community in this manner. Hate has no place at Cornell,” Pollack said. “This would be painful anytime, but during Ramadan this must be particularly hurtful for our Muslim community.”

Because this incident occurred off campus, the investigation is being headed by the Ithaca Police Department, according to Pollack. However, the University will hold the perpetrator accountable for this “deplorable and unlawful behavior” if it is a member of the Cornell community.

Pollack emphasized Cornell’s zero tolerance for hate.

“We must be united and firm in our rejection of Islamophobia and all other forms of hate, and we must all be diligent in our role in fostering a community of belonging, even in the most challenging of times,” Pollack said.

The condemnation of the off-campus incident follows Muslim students speaking out about the lack of an administrative response to previous instances of Islamophobia.

Several derogatory messages toward Muslim students were posted on Greekrank on Oct. 29, in addition to antisemitic threats. However, the University only addressed the antisemitic posts in an Oct. 29 press release.

Muslim students have previously expressed to The Sun concerns about online threats and intimidation on campus. The Cornell chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine received Instagram direct messages and comments calling them “baby killers” and “terrorists” and making threats of rape towards Muslims.

“As tensions on campus continue to rise, we call on the administration to safeguard all students equally,” an Oct. 29 statement from the Coalition for Mutual Liberation and other pro-Palestine and Muslim organizations read.

Members of the Cornell community may report threats to personal or community safety to CUPD by calling 607-255-1111 or 911 for emergency assistance. Instances of non-emergency bias can be reported through the bias incident form.