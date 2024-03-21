A Midday Concert with Cornell Chimes

Ringing far above Cayuga’s waters, chimesmasters in the clocktower have brought music to generations of Cornellians. The Sun sat in on a midday concert — one of the chimesmasters’ three 15-minute performances per day — from Aidan McNay ‘24 and law student Elaine Tan.



Since July 3, construction blocked the iconic central campus staple from visitors, with a November 2024 scheduled end time. But due to a winter weather construction pause until April, visitors can once again climb the 161 steps inside the tower to watch the chimesmasters in action.



Edited by Marian Caballo

Filmed by Julia Lee, Jamie Tang, Julia Senzon, Marian Caballo

Produced by Marian Caballo