KUEHL | A Statement on the Student Assembly Controversy

Re: “Influential Student Assembly Member’s Texts Expose Plans to Shield Greek Life, Block Women’s Health Resolutions” (news, March 21)

Throughout this year, I have done my best to appreciate voices from all corners of our student body and make them feel welcome in the assembly. All assembly members, community members or student organizations are encouraged to bring resolutions through the proper channels on any issue to be discussed and voted on by the assembly. I have not, nor will I ever stand in the way of that. I condemn in the strongest terms Rocco DeLorenzo’s positions on gender issues that impact our campus community. His views on the world do not represent mine.

As many of you know, I ran my campaign on a platform of building community here at Cornell and I have done my best to enact that change through the policies that I have worked on this year. Though tensions, frustrations and anger are understandably high, I, along with the rest of the assembly, ask that the Cornell community, while holding members accountable, refrain from harassment, intimidation and physical acts of violence against our members.

In light of the article written about the conduct of members of the Student Assembly, I have directed the Office of Ethics, an independent executive office of the assembly, to investigate myself, Rocco DeLorenzo, Clyde Lederman as well as any members who are currently or were formally associated with either the Cornell Democrats or the Interfraternity Council at Cornell. They will be performing their investigation from this point forward in concurrence with the processes set forth by the bylaws of the Student Assembly. I would request that any student with information about this matter contact the Office at [email protected].

I am happy to talk with any student about any matter at any time. Please do not hesitate to reach out.

— Patrick Kuehl

President of the Student Assembly