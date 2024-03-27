Cornell, Ithaca Prepare to Witness Solar Eclipse on April 8

For the first time since 1925, the Cornell and Ithaca communities eagerly await a near-total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8. Many local organizations both on and off campus have been preparing for this celestial spectacle through different activities and events.

The total solar eclipse path crosses through New York every 100 years, making it partially visible, but not total, to the Cornellian and Ithacan community. The last time this exact path of totality occurred was nearly 400 years ago, making this year’s event exceptionally rare.

Prof. James Lloyd, astronomy, explained that Ithaca’s close proximity to the line of totality means that the sun will be almost completely obstructed by the moon.

“The coverage is about 99 percent,” Lloyd said. “In Ithaca, we were very close to what’s called the centerline of the eclipse, where there is complete totality. As you get closer to where there’s actually totality, it gets close to 100 percent. If you’re a little bit further north, it’ll be a little bit more common, if you’re further south, it’ll be a little bit less covered because the track is to the north of us.”

Because the sun in Ithaca will be nearly fully obscured by the moon, the New York Department of Conservation advised citizens not to view the eclipse without proper solar viewing glasses.

Those staying in Ithaca during the eclipse and days leading up to it can not only view the eclipse with the prescribed precautions but also participate in local eclipse-related programming.

The Ithaca Sciencecenter is hosting a weekend of special programming for all ages from April 6 to April 7 to celebrate the eclipse. In partnership with the National Informal Stem Education Network, the Sciencecenter has developed hands-on activities for visitors to enjoy.

“We’ll have activities throughout the weekend,” said Ali Jackson, the director of programs and partnerships at the Sciencecenter. “One includes making a model of a solar eclipse using an earth ball and a moon, with a flashlight so that you can recreate the shadow that will traverse across the U.S. Another activity we will have out is something called ‘Bear Shadow’ for younger audiences. Together we read a storybook about a bear chasing his shadow, and then the kids can experiment with shadows using flashlights and objects.”

“It’s this wonderful phenomenon that people can experience with their loved ones [and] with their community,” Jackson said. “It’s a cool, real event that everyone can participate in.”

The Cayuga Museum of History and Art and Case Research Laboratory also has a full roster of events planned for the eclipse, including a 1920s-themed fundraiser on April 6 and an eclipse viewing party on April 8 on the roof of the Phoenix Building in Auburn, NY.

Geoffrey Starks, director of development and outreach of the Cayuga Museum and the Case Research Laboratory, explained the historical significance of the 1920s-themed fundraiser.

“The last time that a solar eclipse came over [Ithaca] in 1925, the Case Research Lab was actually involved in recording that eclipse using some of their new sound film technology,” Starks said. “That evening [on April 6], we will have a 1920s-themed party here in the museum — that is a ticketed fundraising event — there’ll be a best-dressed competition, so make sure everybody is coming out in costume for that.”

On the day of the eclipse, the Cayuga Museum will host a now sold-out viewing party that will take place next to where researchers from the Case Research Laboratory recorded the eclipse in 1925.

Starks said that the Cayuga Museum’s programming for the eclipse aims to bring the community together over the deep relationship between art and science.

“Our mission is to really represent the interconnection between history, art and science,” Starks said. “We find that this is a perfect opportunity for people to recognize that connection and make their own connections to the history of the county and artwork and science”

Some local events leading up to the eclipse have already begun.

On March 25, the Tompkins County Public Library hosted a Native American storytelling event called “Raven Steals the Sun: Native American Stories.” The interactive and engaging program shined light on the many traditions and customs held by local Native American tribes regarding the solar eclipse.

Storyteller Perry Ground ‘91, a member of the Turtle Clan of Onondaga Nation, explained how an eclipse caused the once divided Native American tribes of New York to join together and form the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, which still stands today.

“The peacemaker is the man who joined us together about 1,000 years ago,” Ground said. “In the story, we talked about how the then-rival tribes gave him different tests to ensure that his peace-urging words were true and that he was truly bringing a message from the Creator to us. They wanted a signal for him to establish his credibility, and he told them to look to the sky. He said that they would see a signal in the sky. When he came to them later to impart his message of peace, the sun disappeared and there was an eclipse.”

Ground emphasized the importance of recognizing the eclipse as a human experience in addition to a scientific experience.

While many Ithaca organizations offer eclipse-related activities, Ithaca will not experience a total solar eclipse. The Astronomical Society at Cornell has chartered three buses that will take more than 400 undergraduate students to Rochester to witness the total solar eclipse. Lloyd encouraged interested students to travel to nearby locations that will experience totality.

“It’s really a completely different experience when you’re in totality,” Lloyd said. “If you travel to Geneva, Syracuse or somewhere nearby, it will basically turn into night for a couple of minutes, and you will be able to see the corona of the sun around the edge of the moon.”