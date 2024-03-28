MULTIMEDIA | How to Submit Your Opinions to The Sun

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Associate Editor Max Fattal and Opinion Editor Henry Schechter walk you through how to submit your opinions to The Cornell Daily Sun.

You can submit letters to the editor, which are about 300 words long and usually respond to a story or another opinion post to offer an alternative perspective or set the record straight.

You can also submit guest columns. These are 600-900 words, and they can cover any of the many topics facing Cornellians — as long as they present a clear and coherent argument that’s supported by citeable evidence.

The opinion department wants to hear what you have to say. Reach out to [email protected] or 213-222-3637 to get started.

Hosted by Max Fattal, Henry Schechter

Filmed by Gabriel Muñoz

Edited by Marian Caballo

Produced by Max Fattal, Henry Schechter, Marian Caballo