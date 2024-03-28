Student Assembly Elections Postponed Amid Ethics Investigation

Student Assembly elections will now be held from April 15 to April 21, a week later than originally scheduled, due to the ongoing ethics investigation into multiple high-ranking members.

The S.A. Office of Ethics has launched an investigation into Vice President of Finance George Rocco DeLorenzo ’24, President Patrick Kuehl ’24, Vice President of Internal Operations Clyde Lederman ’26 and Executive Vice President Claire Ting ’25 after The Sun reported on leaked text messages that revealed plans to harness the power of a Greek life “machine” on the Student Assembly during last year’s election cycle.

The goal of the intended “machine,” according to multiple text messages between Assembly members and ex-president Pedro Da Silveira ’25, was to suppress negative portrayals of the Interfraternity Council, of which DeLorenzo was the president until early March 2024. The texts also presented DeLorenzo’s views toward women’s health legislation, which have led some to call for his resignation.

The Office of Ethics will also be investigating all S.A. members “currently or previously affiliated with either the Cornell Democrats or the Cornell Interfraternity Council.” This comes after The Sun reported on behind-the-scenes negotiations concerning the two groups’ political power in the Student Assembly.

On March 16, 2023, Da Silveira proposed to Lederman that they create a “compromise consensus slate” of Student Assembly candidates representing allies of Da Silveira, Cornell Democrats and the IFC.

Lederman, who was on the executive board of Cornell Democrats at the time, told Da Silveira there was “definitely a deal to be had here,” citing fraternity votes he could use in his Common Council run, which he ultimately obtained. Earlier that month, Da Silveira told Lederman that “something that CAN interest [DeLorenzo] is ​​pledging to scrub ifc and Greek life from all platforms, speeches, everything.”

In an email sent by the Office of Ethics obtained by The Sun, Director of the Office of Ethics Alhassan Bangura ’25 wrote that the investigation “concerns allegations of potential abuse of the S.A. brand by members, staff and other parties to acquire additional benefits or privileges, as well as claims of engagement in unethical behaviors or practices within the Cornell community.”

Barring any unexpected developments, the Office of Ethics will present its findings at the Thursday, April 11 Assembly meeting, which falls two days after campaigning and voting were originally scheduled to begin.

Candidates must still register by the Friday, March 29 deadline, though all other key election dates will be pushed back by one week.