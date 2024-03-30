Men’s Hockey’s Season Ends in Regional Final Defeat to Denver

This story will be updated.

SPRINGFIELD, M.A. — Last year, men’s hockey downed Denver, 2-0, in the regional semifinal. The Red shut down the then-defending national champions, scoring early and never looking back.

On Saturday, Cornell scored first. But ultimately, it wasn’t enough. Cornell’s season ended in the Springfield regional final, as Denver overpowered the Red in a 2-1 defeat.

Saturday marked head coach Mike Schafer ’86’s 10th regional final game in his tenure. He has won only one of those 10, which came in 2003.

The game began fast-paced, with neither team taking control right off the bat. Denver had a couple of strong shifts in its offensive zone, which prompted a pad save by junior goaltender Ian Shane to start the game.

Despite making 16 saves on 18 shots on Saturday, Shane ultimately wasn’t named to the Springfield regional all-tournament team. Denver’s netminder, Matt Davis, was named the MVP of the weekend, while junior forward Sullivan Mack and freshman defenseman Ben Robertson were also named to the all-tournament team.

However, Cornell followed that up with a strong shift of its own, which ultimately culminated in the game’s first goal. Following a strong bout of possession, the Red fired a pair of shots on Davis, creating a surplus of second-chance opportunities.

Sophomore forward Nick DeSantis cleaned up one of those loose pucks, tucking it past Davis and giving Cornell the first goal of the game. The timely goal was reminiscent of last year’s regional semifinal game against Denver, where the Red scored first — and early — en route to a 2-0 Cornell win on March 23, 2023.

Though Cornell earned the first power play of the contest, the Red suffered a close call when Denver nearly evened the score on a shorthanded breakaway. Robertson, looking to wrist a shot on the power play, tripped and coughed up the puck to the Pioneers. Shane deterred the Denver breakaway with a left-pad stop to preserve the Cornell lead.

Despite hunkering down on defense, the Red couldn’t escape the period unscathed. After the Pioneers broke through Cornell’s forecheck, Miko Matikka — a first-year Pioneer — lasered a shot over the shoulder of Shane to knot the score with 1:32 left in the first.

In the second period, Denver displayed what earned it the top seed in the region, as the Pioneers controlled the pace of play and suffocated Cornell in its own zone. The Red struggled to break through the Denver forecheck, and when it did, the Pioneers were quick to strip Cornell of possession.

After two quick shots to start the second, the Red were held without a shot on net for over five minutes.

However, Cornell hung in there, despite Denver’s many attempts at taking the lead. The Red posted a couple of strong shifts in its offensive zone, but Davis stood strong between the pipes for Denver, preventing Cornell from retaking the lead.

With less than a minute to play, a costly boarding penalty was taken by freshman forward Jonathan Castagna late in the second period, sending a top-20 Pioneer power play unit onto the ice.

Cornell nearly got out of the period with the score tied, but a late Pioneer push resulted in the go-ahead goal for Denver. A shot from the Pioneers deflected off of both Denver’s Sam Harris — who was ultimately credited with the goal — and junior defenseman Hank Kempf, who had been left in front of the net without a stick from a previous play. The puck slowly trickled past Shane and into the net, giving Denver a 2-1 lead with just four seconds remaining in the period.

Meeting perhaps its strongest opponent of the season in Denver — a team with 11 NHL draft picks — Cornell looked tired as Denver carried its momentum into the third.

Cornell nearly evened the score, though, when Castagna had a gaping net with Davis off balance, but couldn’t fire off the shot cleanly. Missed chances were ultimately the difference in the final two periods — though Cornell looked tired and Denver skated faster, the Red had no shortage of looks, missing a few wide-open opportunities down the stretch.

Cornell pulled Shane with 2:38 left, looking to even the score with its season on the line. The Red called timeout to draw up a play, lining up for an offensive-zone faceoff soon thereafter.

A defeating whistle blew as freshman forward Ryan Walsh made an errant play of slashing a Pioneer stick. With 2:35 left and searching for the equalizer, Cornell headed to the penalty kill.

The Red killed the penalty, but with the clock against it, couldn’t find the equalizer. Walsh fired a one-timer in the waning seconds, but Davis made the stop, sending Denver to the Frozen Four.

Cornell finishes its season 22-7-6 and with a Whitelaw Cup under its belt. The Red will look to break its 21-year Frozen Four drought in the 2024-25 season.