SOLAR FLARE | Here Comes the Sun!

It is the long awaited time of year again: Spring has technically sprung, according to the schedule of the equinoxes.

The following playlist is meant to capture the fleeting hope that comes with spring. It is light at first, short lived yet giddy before the heaviness of summer begins to set in and temperaments become relaxed.

1. Jealous of the Birds: Dandelion

I first encountered this song while watching Normal People, the limited series. Every time it pops up in my queue, I can almost feel a weight lift off my shoulders and the sky seems to brighten up.

2. Simon and Garfunkel: April Come She Will

Though older, the song is just as beautiful as the day it was released.

3. Hozier: Like Real People Do

This song has been a part of my regular rotation for some years now. Part of Hozier’s first full album release, this song is one of his most majestic, grounded in natural imagery and beautiful acoustic guitar work.

4. Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions: The Hiking Song

Carried by Sandoval’s dreamlike voice that will certainly make you want to ditch your dorm and take a hike through any one of Ithaca’s gorgeous trails.

5. The Lumineers: Flowers in Your Hair

Closer to folk music than most of their other big hits. Yet, its upbeat and spunky rhythm still captures the spirit of what makes pop music so catchy.

6. Gregory Alan Isakov: Amsterdam

Another one of my personal favorites. Perfect for a walk along Beebe lake.

7. Angel Olsen: Spring

It may seem slightly more melancholy than the other songs on this list, but it is, in my opinion, a musical manifestation of the dying breaths of winter that find themselves reaching deep into Ithaca March and April.

8. Radical Face: Welcome Home

It’s all in the lyrics: “So I choke on the sun… sheets are swaying from an old clothesline.” Every time I listen to this song I get the overwhelming urge to run through a meadow of wildflowers.

9. The Velvet Underground: Stephanie Says

A vibey classic that belongs on this list because I say it does.

10. Lady Lamb: Dear Arkansas Daughter

“Dear Arkansas Daughter” went viral on TikTok last year, but I still listen to it on occasion. Yes, it is another love song, but has a fresh feel to it complete with some nice imagery and metaphor throughout.

11. The Cranberries: Sunday

To round out the list is an upbeat and fun song, bound to put a spring in your step!

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/07pNNNxPaxxZGe6OaN33ci

