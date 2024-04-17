MULTIMEDIA | A Conversation with Sasha Sagan

MULTIMEDIA/SCIENCE | Science editor Laine Havens sat down with author, podcast host and producer Sasha Sagan, the daughter of famed astronomer Carl Sagan and science communicator Ann Druyan.
In the twenty-minute interview, Sagan discussed the solar eclipse, science communication, public mistrust of science and more.
Sasha Sagan is the author of “For Small Creatures Such As We: Rituals for Finding Meaning in Our Unlikely World,” and has worked as a television producer, filmmaker, writer and speaker.
Hosted by Laine Havens
Filmed by Emma May, Gabriel Levin
Edited by Marian Caballo
Produced by Laine Havens, Marian Caballo