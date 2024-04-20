4/20 | LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Dump Rocco, Vote Shmocco

Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

To the Editor:

Hello all! My name is Shmocco Belorenzo. You may be thinking to yourself “Hey now! That name sounds dangerously similar to the guy who was just ousted as a misogynistic corrupt politician!” Let me assure you, my friends, that is not me. Anyways, I am here to announce my candidacy for the Student Assembly elections coming up! I am running on the following platform: root beer in all campus water fountains, no class on Fridays and free tuition for all! I have thought long and hard about what I want to bring you, the Cornell voter. I think you all deserve a break from those corrupt politicians like Rocco Delorenzo and Clyde Lederman. It’s time to reinvigorate the Student Assembly, and I firmly believe that. Although I may, at times, look like Rocco Delorenzo wearing a fake mustache, don’t be fooled. Many people bear a passing resemblance to the former IFC President. I, for one, have never even been in a frat. That’s why you’ve never heard my real, completely realistic name. Anyways, vote for me. I won’t build a Greek life machine. I would never do that.

With love,

Shmocco Belorenzo

Editor’s Note: 4/20 content is a part of The Sun’s joke issue and contains exaggerated and factually inaccurate information.