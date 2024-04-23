SOLAR FLARE | Warmer Days Ahead

This assortment of songs remind me of summer and the weeks leading up to summer. I put these songs together because I wanted to capture the warmer, freer, more exciting days ahead. Some songs remind me of a luxurious summer nap with the windows open, and others sound like a techno beach-side dance club.

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon: Peaches

This song brings me right back to my high school senior spring. A lot was still closed down because of the pandemic, but whenever the weather hit 60 degrees I would head to the beach after school. Plus, Giveon’s verse in this song really scratches my brain in the right way.

Luke Combs: Hurricane

This song reminds me of a summer west-coast road trip. It evokes the mountains, canyons, and plains my eyes traversed on my road trips in Utah, Wyoming and Arizona and the excitement I felt.

This song is trancey and hypnotic — in part because it is monotonous — but not in a bad way. It’s like a summer night spent at a house party with friends. You talk and dance all night and never fall asleep.

When I listen to this song, I immediately think of Top Gun. It instills this patriotism inside me — like barbecues and the 4th of July.

The Outfield: Your Love

This song is like driving to the beach with the top down. It’s warm and free — like the salty air rushing into the car.

This song mainly holds nostalgic value for me. I remember hearing it as a kid blasting from speakers all throughout the summer. It’s forever a part of summer for me — like an Italian ice at the pool.

DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo: No Brainer

This song is just a low key, slower-moving, good vibes beat. It has a pool-side kind of presence.

SAINt JHN: Selfish

I love this song — mainly because of SAINt JHN’s tortured vocals. “Selfish” is faster paced and has a summer night crush feel for me.

Sticky Fingers: How to Fly

This song would accompany a deep nap. It is beachy, boozy and tropical, like a mango slushy.

Rüfüs Du Sol: Innerbloom

This song is a slow-burn. It is sleepy and dreamy like a lot of Rufus Du Sol’s songs. It reminds me of swinging on a hammock on a low-key beach vacation, or sauntering on sand.

This song is just really exciting and lilting. It evokes the giddiness of summer nights and wide-open, airy days.

Lena Thakor is a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences. She can be reached at [email protected].

‘Solar Flare’ is a weekly playlist column where Sun contributors spotlight a slice of musical taste with the campus community. It runs every Monday.