MULTIMEDIA | Touring the Itai Cohen Lab

MULTIMEDIA/SCIENCE | Graduate student and lab member Japheth Omonira took Sun science editor Laine Havens on a tour of the Itai Cohen lab, biophysics lab that focuses on matter in motion, including biological tissues, microscopic robots and insect flight.

Omonira said he specifically studies cartilage from cow knees — shearing the tissue under a microscope to better understand its mechanics.

“[Cartilage] doesn’t have a good ability to repair itself, and it still lasts for like sixty plus years without breaking down,” Omonira said. “We’re trying to figure out why that is, and all of that lies in the mechanics. If we understand the mechanics, we [can] understand why our knees work for sixty years without hurting.”

The Sun got a glimpse into his everyday workspace, complete with gaming computers, cat calendars and hallway showers.

Hosted by Laine Havens

Filmed by Marian Caballo, Julia Senzon

Edited by Marian Caballo

Produced by Laine Havens, Marian Caballo