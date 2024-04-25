Elfbar Ideology, Dialogues: Levi Pierpont

Levi Pierpont reached out to me after I cited his Guardian Op-Ed in my own piece about the death of his friend, Aaron Bushnell. We ended up having a conversation about his experience in the Air Force and the involvement of Buddhism in his decision to become a conscientious objector (i.e. leave the military due to moral principles). We also discussed Palestine and how the Philippine languages reflect an imperialist component to language diffusion. This is that conversation, continued.

You can reach Levi or read his work on his personal blog.

Eric Han is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at [email protected].

Elfbar Ideology is a recurring series. Part Three is available now.