IN PHOTOS | CML Encampment, April 25, 2024

10 a.m., April 25 | “First Look”
The encampment site was set up on the arts quad at dawn on April 25. (Ming DeMers/Sun Senior Photographer)
10:41 a.m., April 25 | “Administration”
Vice President Ryan Lombardi and Dean of Students Marla Love arrive on the Arts Quad. (Ming DeMers/Sun Senior Photographer)
11:41 a.m., April 25 | “Onlookers”
Cornell University Police Officers watch nearby as protestors call for a rally in support of their demands. (Jason Wu/Sun Senior Photographer)
12:02 p.m, April 25 | “Liberation is a Mindset”
Speakers engaged the crowd in a rally during which they explained the protesters’ demands. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)
12:21 p.m., April 25 | “The People’s Microphone”
CFO Christopher J. Cowen tells organizers that the tents are in violation of the University’s terms. Because Cowen refuses to use a megaphone, the organizers repeat Cowen’s words to the crowd. (Ming DeMers/Sun Senior Photographer)
12:30 p.m., April 25 | “At a Distance”
As the crowd around the encampment grows, some students express their disagreement with the protest. (Jason Wu/Sun Senior Photographer)
1:07 p.m., April 25 | “The Liberated Zone”
The administration move conversations with into a private space in McGraw Hall, despite demonstrators requesting public negotiations. Demonstrators call the encampment space a “liberated zone”. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)
2:25 p.m., April 25 | “Demand #1”
Participants of the encampment hold signs that state their eight demands. (Ming DeMers/Sun Senior Photographer)
3:03 p.m., April 25 | “Agree to Disagree”
Organizers explain their demands and views to students arguing about the value of the encampment. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)
3:20 p.m., April 25 | “Dancing for Justice”
Students join arms and dance among spectators on the arts quad. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)
3:27 p.m., April 25 | “A Space to Chat”
Participants engage in a discussion regarding the encampment and the nature of the protest, just outside the fence. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)