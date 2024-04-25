IN PHOTOS | CML Encampment, April 25, 2024

10 a.m., April 25 | “First Look”

The encampment site was set up on the arts quad at dawn on April 25. (Ming DeMers/Sun Senior Photographer)

10:41 a.m., April 25 | “Administration”

Vice President Ryan Lombardi and Dean of Students Marla Love arrive on the Arts Quad. (Ming DeMers/Sun Senior Photographer)

11:41 a.m., April 25 | “Onlookers”

Cornell University Police Officers watch nearby as protestors call for a rally in support of their demands. (Jason Wu/Sun Senior Photographer)

12:02 p.m, April 25 | “Liberation is a Mindset”

Speakers engaged the crowd in a rally during which they explained the protesters’ demands. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)

12:21 p.m., April 25 | “The People’s Microphone”

CFO Christopher J. Cowen tells organizers that the tents are in violation of the University’s terms. Because Cowen refuses to use a megaphone, the organizers repeat Cowen’s words to the crowd. (Ming DeMers/Sun Senior Photographer)

12:30 p.m., April 25 | “At a Distance”

As the crowd around the encampment grows, some students express their disagreement with the protest. (Jason Wu/Sun Senior Photographer)

1:07 p.m., April 25 | “The Liberated Zone”

The administration move conversations with into a private space in McGraw Hall, despite demonstrators requesting public negotiations. Demonstrators call the encampment space a “liberated zone”. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)

2:25 p.m., April 25 | “Demand #1”

Participants of the encampment hold signs that state their eight demands. (Ming DeMers/Sun Senior Photographer)

3:03 p.m., April 25 | “Agree to Disagree”

Organizers explain their demands and views to students arguing about the value of the encampment. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)

3:20 p.m., April 25 | “Dancing for Justice”

Students join arms and dance among spectators on the arts quad. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)

3:27 p.m., April 25 | “A Space to Chat”

Participants engage in a discussion regarding the encampment and the nature of the protest, just outside the fence. (Nina Davis/Sun Photography Editor)